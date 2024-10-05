Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Board of Education Announce Board Member Transition Plan

Mayor Brandon Johnson and members of the Chicago Board of Education are enacting a transition plan which includes all current members transitioning from service on the Board later this month. With the shift to a hybrid elected and appointed Board forthcoming, current Board members and Mayor Johnson understand that laying a strong foundation for the shift is necessary to serve the best interests of students and families in Chicago Public Schools.

Together, Mayor Johnson and the Board fulfilled many objectives of the Johnson Administration’s vision for Chicago’s public schools, including shifting away from inequitable student-based budgeting, completing the change to a school safety model that does not rely on school resource officers and focusing on Black Student Success. Their partnership also improved special education services, increased charter school accountability in the renewal process and embarked on a new five-year strategic plan that emphasizes continued progress, investing in neighborhood schools and expanding the Sustainable Community School model in lieu of school closures.

None of the members leaving the current Board planned to continue onto the hybrid Board, and none are running for election. With the unprecedented increase in Board membership, transitioning new members now will allow them time to orient and gain critical experience prior to welcoming additional elected and appointed members in 2025.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, along with fellow elected officials, faith leaders and community partners, will announce seven new appointments to the Chicago Board of Education on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Sweet Holy Spirit Church, 8621 S. South Chicago Ave. in Chicago.