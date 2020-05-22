Mayor and Borden Dairy team up for initiative to distribute free milk

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 the launch of the Mayor’s Milk Initiative, a partnership with Borden Dairy to distribute thousands of gallons of milk to Gary and Northwest Indiana residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP).

Through the Mayor’s Milk Initiative, Borden will deliver 4,320 gallons of milk weekly to the Gary Genesis Center for drive-up distribution to Indiana residents. “I appreciate Borden Dairy partnering with the City of Gary to get milk to those suffering economic hardship. Hopefully, the Mayor’s Milk Initiative will ease some of the burden facing families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Prince said. “Our city will get through these difficult challenges, and we will do so by working together, caring for one another, and helping those in need however we can.”

Borden Dairy received the USDA’s largest award under the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and plans to distribute a total of 700 million servings of milk in Indiana and 15 other states. Hoosiers will be able to pick up 2 or 3 gallons of milk this week, based on family size, at the Genesis Convention Center this Saturday, May 23rd, starting at Noon until the stock is depleted.

For more information on COVID-19 and the City of Gary’s response efforts, visit https://gary.gov/covid-19-updates/.