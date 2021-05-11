Maya Angelou to be one of first women featured on quarter

The incomparable poet and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, will be one of the first women to have their likenesses imprinted on the quarter.

By Sytonia Reid, TheGrio

As part of a new program to honor history-making American women, Dr. Maya Angelou will be featured on a new edition of the quarter set to be issued in January 2022.

The U.S. Mint has announced seven different designs in honor of Angelou’s contributions, ABC News reports. One portrays Angelou holding a cage in one hand and a blackbird in the other. Another design shows Angelou with her arms outstretched against a bird-shaped backdrop.

The priceless change in design comes from the U.S. Mint’s American Women’s Quarters Program. The legislation for the program was introduced by senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and passed in 2020 with bi-partisan support.

“These past 100 years of suffrage would not have been possible without the work of so many courageous women, whose efforts paved the way for many more to make crucial contributions to the history of the United States,” Fischer and Cortez Masto wrote in USA Today in February. “Many of these admirable women will appear on these quarters starting in 2022.”

This article originally appeared on TheGrio.