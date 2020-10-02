Massive line forms before Early Voting starts in Chicago  

By Erick Johnson

A massive line that stretched for blocks formed this morning before the doors open for Early Voting in The Loop at 191 N. Clark.

The line kept growing by the minute as one voter after another joined the wait to cast their ballot in one of the most high anticipated presidential election in decades.

Many who arrived to vote early gasped as they saw the line that stretched from the voting site to the Goodman Theater in Dearborn.

Early voting began just two days after the contentious national debate where President Donald Trump refused to call out white supremacists when asked by moderate Chris Wallace.

Some voters came as early as 5 am and waited three hours in falling temperatures to beat the crowds. Many could have opted to vote by mail, but wanted to make sure their vote counted in the race between Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Voters that morning could have also waited until October 14 when early voting locations open in all of Chicago’s 50 wards. Many could have waited for vote during the General Election on November 3, but recents news events made the trip to the polls more urgent.

Despite the high turnout, the lines steadily kept moving and the doors flung open at 8:30 a.m.

One woman said she just wanted to be here in person and that she usually votes early in elections.