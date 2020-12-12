Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s Role In Black Panther

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual,” Marvel’s president said.

By Brooklyn White, ESSENCE

The work that Chadwick Boseman did in Black Panther will, like the late actor’s legacy, live on forever. Towards the end of Marvel Studio’s presentation on Disney’s Investors Day on December 10, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that Boseman’s role as T’Challa would not be recast. Boseman passed away after a silent battle with colon cancer in August.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” Feige said. “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”

Feige then confirmed that Boseman’s role would go untouched, saying, “It’s for that reason we will not recast the character.”

Instead, the upcoming film will offer insight into the lives of other characters. “To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film,” Feige said during the webcast.

Boseman’s T’Challa was deeply impactful, as he inspired generations to embrace their roots and be crusaders in their own lives. Children were especially fond of the character, who for many, was their first time being exposed to a Black superhero. Bosemen spent his time returning the love, as he surprised fans, as well as young patients at St. Jude’s Research Hospital, to bring joy during the film’s press run.

Marvel’s Black Panther 2 is due out July 8 2022. Ryan Coogler will return as the writer and director.

Boseman’s final role was as the character Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which will be available on Netflix on December 18.

This article originally appeared on ESSENCE.