Marram Health Center responds to COVID-19 with additional services, partnerships

Marram Health Center has made several changes to its service delivery method and has collaborated with other organizations to assist patients, staff, and the community throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

The clinic began telephone and video-based services for patients in March and will continue to do so during the State’s phased reopening. Many appointments can occur in this way, limiting the risk of exposure for patients and staff. For those who require an in-office visit, additional information about office procedures is given to them prior to their visit.

Diabetic and hypertensive patients at both the Gary and Hebron locations have been supplied with blood pressure cuffs and diabetic testing materials to assist in monitoring their conditions during social distancing. A teaching and monitoring program has begun to help them better manage their disease.

“It is important that we continue to adjust our services to meet the needs of our community,” said Clarence Boykin, Vice President of Marram Health Center. “Lake County has one of the most serious outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state, and it is our goal to assist our community in a responsible manner. A large part of that is continuing to provide routine services in the safest ways available to us.

In addition to service changes at the clinic, Marram Health Center has partnered with other organizations to create a Coronavirus Helpline. This helpline is providing resources to individuals in need of assistance with food, shelter, behavioral health, and more.

Marram Health Center was also approved by the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to add a partner pantry near its Gary location, which will provide food to those in need.

The clinic has also collaborated with the Continuum of Care Network of NWI to support the creation and operation of an isolation shelter in Lake County. This shelter will be for individuals experiencing homelessness who test positive for COVID-19 and need a safe place to quarantine.

“Partnerships have always been an important part of Marram’s operations, and we’ve appreciated our many partners to come together to help our community,” said Boykin.

Marram Health Center also began providing COVID-19 testing for vulnerable and low-income populations, including homeless shelters and senior housing communities, in early May. These heavily populated areas are highly susceptible to outbreaks of the virus and were a priority for the Marram team as soon as tests were available. To date, more than 80 individuals have been tested by Marram Health Center staff.

Those with questions regarding COVID-19, Marram Health Center’s updated procedures, or wishing to schedule may call their nearest location.

Marram Health Center is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $1,249,200 with 0 percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.