Marquiesha Grant’s journey with Marillac St. Vincent Family Services

For more than 60 years, Marillac St. Vincent (MSV) Family Services has been a cornerstone of the East Garfield Park community, providing resources and hope to families in need. The Annual Holiday Store, one of its signature initiatives, is a time when generosity transforms lives. For Marquiesha Grant, the Hope Junior Program Assistant at MSV, the Holiday Store and the organization itself represent a journey of transformation—one that has come full circle.

Marquiesha’s connection to Marillac St. Vincent began in childhood. Her grandmother, a steadfast pillar in their family, worked as the Hope Junior coordinator for over three decades. However, before holding that position, she volunteered at MSV and enrolled Marquiesha’s mother and aunt in the after-school program. Marquiesha recalls, “We lived near Marillac, and my grandmother loved the family atmosphere and community support. She got my mom and aunt signed up, and soon after, she started working there.”

As a child, Marquiesha often accompanied her grandmother to work. It was there, surrounded by nurturing staff and engaged students, that she developed a sense of belonging. “The students treated me like a little sister,” she said. “I loved being there and knew even as a kid that I wanted to be part of this work when I grew up.”

Fast forward several years: Marquiesha graduated from high school, attended college, and returned to Marillac St. Vincent—not as a recipient but as a staff member. For the past decade, she has served as the Hope Junior Program Assistant, helping oversee after-school activities for about 70 children. “The kids come in, have a meal, and participate in extracurriculars like art, gym, and computer lab activities,” she shared. “We also host cultural celebrations and events, especially during the holidays.”

The Annual Holiday Store holds a special place in Marquiesha’s heart. Having grown up experiencing its magic firsthand, she now works tirelessly to ensure its success for others. The Holiday Store is more than a seasonal initiative; it’s a lifeline for families who may otherwise struggle to bring joy to their homes. Parents and guardians registered in MSV programs are invited to shop for toys, books, games, and stuffed animals for their children. They also receive a full bag of groceries—including a turkey—to create a traditional holiday meal.

Reflecting on her role, Marquiesha said, “The Holiday Store is such a big deal for the community. Over 250 families participate each year, and it’s inspiring to see volunteers and donors come together to make this happen. The joy it brings to families is indescribable.”

One story stands out to Marquiesha. “A few years ago, a family whose home had caught fire just days before the holidays came to the store. They were in immediate need of everything. We made sure they had double the food and gifts, so they didn’t have to worry about anything.” Another memorable moment came from Sharron Anderson, an MSV parent. “She told us how comforting it is to know there are people with generous hearts who care. She said the store fills her home with smiles and her children with excitement.”

The Holiday Store is a massive undertaking that relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers. Marquiesha explained, “We create a store-like setting, organized by age groups, from infants to 12-year-olds. Volunteers assist parents in selecting items, wrapping gifts, and loading cars. It’s a true community effort.”

For older children, donations of STEM kits, art supplies, and sports equipment are particularly appreciated. MSV also takes a firm stance against weapon-like toys, reflecting their commitment to promoting nonviolence in a community often impacted by it.

Marquiesha hopes that donors and volunteers take away more than just the satisfaction of helping. “This event is about changing the statistics of poverty, making families feel fulfilled, supported, and happy. It’s a privilege to witness that transformation firsthand.”

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services offers programs year-round, including early childhood education, youth enrichment, and senior services. The organization’s mission is simple yet profound: to help every child, every family, and every person thrive. For Marquiesha, the journey has truly come full circle. From a child attending the after-school program to a program assistant ensuring others have access to the same opportunities, her story embodies the very heart of MSV’s mission.

To support the Annual Holiday Store, donors can contribute toys through MSV’s Amazon Gift List, drop off new items, or make financial contributions. Volunteers are also needed to set up the store and assist on December 21. For more information, visit www.marillacstvincent.org.

As Marquiesha puts it, “This isn’t just a job for me—it’s a calling. I’m grateful to be part of something that changes lives, including my own.”