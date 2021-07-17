Saturday, July 17, 2021
Marijuana Sales Fund Antiviolence Programs In Chicago For Summer

Marijuana sales are helping fund nearly two dozen antiviolence programs in Chicago this summer.

Twenty-one groups have received a total of $3.5 million.

The money will be used by these groups to offer safe spaces and positive outlets for kids.

Keep Loving Each Other, which includes the After School Matters Program, received $300,000. Boxing Out Negativity in North Lawndale received $194,000. And the South Shore Drill Team and Performing Arts Ensemble received $71,000.

This article originally appeared on CBS Chicago.

