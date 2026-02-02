Maria Pappas endorsement boosts Boykin bid for 7th District seat

By Sharon Fountain

As the race to succeed longtime U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis intensifies, former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin says his campaign for Illinois’ 7th Congressional District is gaining momentum—bolstered by a key endorsement from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and what he describes as a record of standing up for working people even when it meant challenging his own party.

In an interview with the Chicago Crusader, Boykin said Pappas’ endorsement reflects years of shared work on issues that directly affect homeowners and taxpayers, particularly in Black and brown communities that have borne the brunt of Cook County’s property tax system.

Pappas announced her support earlier this month, citing Boykin’s role as one of her strongest allies during his tenure on the Cook County Board. In a video statement, she credited Boykin with helping remove properties from the tax sale list, expanding access to exemptions, and leading the effort to repeal the county’s short-lived sugary beverage tax.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Treasurer Maria Pappas,” Boykin said. “She stands up for people and gets things done. That’s why she is so respected across Cook County, and why her support means so much to me.”

Boykin served as a Cook County Commissioner from 2014 to 2018, representing parts of Chicago’s West Side. During that time, he emerged as a vocal critic of policies he argued placed an unfair burden on low- and moderate-income residents. He pointed to his leadership in repealing the county’s penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, which applied not only to soda but also to products such as juice and sports drinks.

“I paid a political price for that,” Boykin said. “But it was the right thing to do. If something is wrong for the people, I’m going to fight it—whether it’s my own party or anyone else.”

Boykin also highlighted his work on fiscal oversight and technology accountability while on the County Board, arguing that poor planning and wasteful spending often hurt residents long before they appear in headlines. Supporters, he said, still recall his efforts to question county investments in technology systems that lacked the software or infrastructure needed to function effectively.

Those experiences, Boykin said, inform how he views the role of a member of Congress—particularly at a time when many residents are struggling with rising costs for housing, healthcare, insurance, and groceries.

Boykin said his perspective is shaped by deep ties to both the South Side and the West Side of Chicago—communities that have long faced parallel struggles with disinvestment, health inequities, and economic exclusion. He grew up on the South Side and later built much of his professional and public service career on the West Side, first through his work with Congressman Danny Davis and later as a Cook County Commissioner. He said the challenges facing families in neighborhoods like Englewood and West Garfield Park are often rooted in the same policy decisions made far from the people most affected.

“People are feeling squeezed from every direction,” Boykin said. “Property taxes, health insurance premiums, food costs—everything is going up, and at the same time programs people rely on are being cut back.”

Boykin pointed to recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which he said could result in thousands of residents in the 7th District losing benefits if they are unable to meet new work or recertification requirements. He also expressed concern about future cuts to Medicare and Medicaid scheduled to take effect in the coming years.

Healthcare access remains a central issue for Boykin, who noted that the 7th District has more hospitals than any congressional district in the country, yet continues to experience stark health disparities. He cited a widely referenced gap in life expectancy between residents of West Garfield Park and neighborhoods just miles away.

“A 20-year life expectancy gap is unconscionable,” Boykin said. “That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because of policy choices, and Congress has a role in changing those choices.”

Before his service as a county commissioner, Boykin spent nearly a decade on Capitol Hill as chief of staff and legislative director for Congressman Danny Davis, from 1997 to 2006. He said that experience distinguishes him from other candidates in the race.

“I’ve already done this job,” Boykin said. “I know how Congress works. I know how to move legislation, how to advocate for constituents, how to bring resources back to the district. We don’t have time for on-the-job training.”

During his tenure with Davis, Boykin worked on legislation addressing reentry for formerly incarcerated individuals, transportation access to suburban job centers, and the expansion of federally qualified health centers. He also participated in securing federal funding for community organizations and hospitals throughout the district.

Earlier in his career, Boykin worked for several prominent members of Congress, including former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun and former U.S. Representative Bobby Rush. As a law student, he also served as a Congressional Black Caucus Fellow and a Lyndon B. Johnson intern, experiences he said gave him early exposure to both the House and Senate legislative processes.

Boykin, a graduate of Chicago Vocational High School, later earned his law degree and practiced law, including work with the U.S. Department of Justice. He said his personal journey—from growing up on the South Side to working in Washington—shapes his perspective on representation.

“The political system is the distribution system for the economic system,” Boykin said. “The rules that get written in Springfield and Washington determine who gets opportunity and who gets left out.”

In addition to Boykin, several other Democrats are running in the March 17 primary for the open 7th District seat, including State Representative La Shawn Ford, community organizer Kina Collins, Jason Friedman, and Anthony Driver Jr. Republicans have also filed to run in the general election.

Boykin said the crowded field makes experience and readiness especially important.

“This district is losing decades of seniority in Congress,” he said. “We need someone who can step in on day one and fight for resources, fight for fairness, and fight for our communities.”

Pappas echoed that sentiment in announcing her endorsement, saying she believes Boykin’s familiarity with government operations and willingness to challenge entrenched interests are needed in Washington.

For Boykin, the endorsement underscores a campaign message he says voters are responding to: that effective leadership requires both independence and a track record.

“I’ve stood up to powerful interests before,” he said. “And I’ll do it again—because that’s what this moment demands.”