Black Civic Action March & Rally Event April 4 2025

On Friday, April 4, 2025, Countless Chicagoans will march and rally to honor the phenomenal life & legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. An Amazing Trailblazer. Acclaimed Activist. Proclaimed Prophetic Pastor. Community Change Agent. Family Man. And Black History Legend. He was a brilliant intellectual organizer and strategist – – all of this and more.

Black History is Chicago History. Today more than ever, the Resilience of our Black Movement Spirit is essential. Especially during this critically dangerous, disruptive, and divisive socio-political time under the Trump administration in our current history of the U.S., and as our local Chicago communities continue to struggle to forge new pathways of self-determination and survival.

That’s why we must continue the ﬁght and fearlessly ‘Keep the Faith’ moving forward to preserve the full spectrum of our profound Black History Legacy.

The Christian Council on Urban Affairs (CCUA) is progressively motivated to personally invite you to attend a dynamic memorial ‘Marching for Martin: Keeping Hope Alive for the Masses’ Walk event and Rally that promises to be a moving memorial celebration! This special one-day-only event on Friday, April 4, 2025 is designed to honor the work and commemorate the 57th Anniversar y Rev. Dr.

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s violently tragic assassination —an occasion we will solemnly honor together to retrace the history of and highlighting today’s intertwined issues of social and political inequity, racism, and economic injustice.

The CCUA fearlessly and faithfully encourages everyone to join us on April 4th at 9:30am at Divine Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church at 3837 West Harrison St., Chicago, under the esteemed leadership of Rev. Johnny Dodd, for the March kick-off at 10:00am. The March will continue and conclude at Bishop Derrick M. Fitzpatrick’s historic Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 3622 West Douglas Boulevard, where the Rally will take place at 11:00am. The Hon. 7th

First District U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis will be the Keynote speaker, whose inﬂuential voice brings attention to critical issues facing our Black communities that demand justice. His work and advocacy make the news, reminding us that what we do TODAY will determine the course of our Black FUTURE.

Rev. Paul L. Jakes, Jr. D.D., Pastor of New Tabernacle of Faith Baptist Church, who serves as a leading member of the Chicago-based religious collaborative Christian Council on Urban Affairs (CCUA) is the Chairperson of the March. He passionately believes in the signiﬁcance of respecting the ﬁnal day of life of this bold, bright, and brave change agent who sacriﬁced God’s greatest gift to humans for the advancement of Black people and other marginalized groups in the U.S.

“We must Show Up, Stand Up and Speak Out! Today, we must uphold Black- owned Businesses, which are critically important to keep our communities economically strong and viable. Second, we must actively support continued funding for Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s). Third, we back the re-authorization and passing of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Fourth, we support the George Floyd Act. Further, we strongly support the Congressional Black Caucus’s robust stand against the racially and economically dangerous and socially divisive policies of this current presidential administration,” says Jakes.

For more information about participating in the APRIL 4TH March & Rally, contact Pastor Jakes at 773-531-2031 or [email protected] . Other contacts are [email protected] & [email protected] .

We hope you will join us as we engage to ﬁght for the public policy reforms to re-stabilize our disinvested Chicago communities, increase economic vitality, affordable housing, decrease violence, and restore quality public education for Black children.

Forever Fighting Fearlessly and Faithfully in Political Power is the Mission of this April 4th Movement March and Rally. LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU THERE!!

# # #