Many iconic stars are showcased in ‘The Best of Cher’

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Some stars are beautiful. Some stars are talented. A precious few are icons. But only one is Cher.

This month, all of the spectacular highlights from the down-to-earth diva’s remarkable career come together in one electrifying DVD collection—“The Best of Cher.”

From the sequined ‘70s to the rockin’ ‘90s, Cher’s story unfolds across nine sparkling discs packed with music, classic comedy and fabulous outfits, including 10 star-studded episodes of Cher, legendary TV specials, two unforgettable Vegas concerts, the documentary “Dear Mom, Love Cher,” exclusive new interviews with Lily Tomlin, designer Bob Mackie and Cher herself, rare clips, a collectible look book of Mackie’s wardrobe sketches and more!

From Hollywood to Vegas and all around the world, no one has continued to delight us, surprise us, and entertain us like Cher. And she’s not done yet! For the first time ever, all the spectacular highlights of Cher’s remarkable career are together in one electrifying collection: “The Best of Cher,” became available on September 15 from the classic TV DVD experts at Time Life.

Cher initially rose to stardom as part of a singing act with then husband Sonny Bono in the 1960s, hitting No. 1 with the single “I Got You Babe” before they starred together on “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.” Following a parting of ways, the incredibly talented artist spread her wings, established a chart-topping solo career of her own, starred in her own variety show, and sold out music venues across the globe. The inimitable multi-hyphenate continues to shine brightly, and this collection brings together the stunning scope of Cher’s sensational life in the spotlight like never before.

When the couple’s marriage ended, the “Cher” show presented the soon-to-be superstar with its first episode in February 1975. In the opening, Cher told the audience: “My future is in your hands. I am really happy to be back. No, I am thrilled to be back.” Now home audiences will be thrilled to have front-row seats to see Cher flying solo with a nonstop cavalcade

of the hottest stars including, Charo, Ray Charles, Elton John, The Muppets, Linda Ronstadt, Raquel Welch, the Jackson Five, Ike and Tina Turner and more!

In a new interview included in the set, Cher said, “I love looking back at these shows. They’re so much fun to watch and they were so much fun to make. While I’m not done yet, it’s great that Time Life has put this set together.”

I absolutely loved watching these old episodes, because Cher was great, and her guests were just as entertaining. There was an emotional rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City” from Ray Charles and the Raelettes, where Charles questioned the plight of the world —issues such as crime, poverty and homelessness that still plague us today.

The Jackson 5, with little Janet Jackson sitting next to Cher introducing her famous brothers, were just delightful in a 1975 episode, as they twirled around the stage. Elton John had as much fun as Cher did, as they performed “Benny and the Jets” together, among other songs. Tina Turner and her background dancers who featured Robbie Montgomery, of Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant, danced and sang as Ike played his guitar in the background during another episode.

Other guests include Teri Garr, Bette Midler, Flip Wilson, Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball.

Whether playing all the parts in “West Side Story,” a roller-skating goddess, the snake in the Garden of Eden, a synchronized secretary, or simply Laverne—no one puts on a show like Cher. Her Vegas shows (and outfits!—which I feel were a bit risqué at that time) were even more spectacular, and they’re all on incredible display in Volume 2.

Cher’s documentary about her mother revealed much about Cher’s childhood, as well as the struggles that her mother, Georgia Holt, faced, while she worked to care for Cher and her sister, Georganne LaPiere. During these interviews, it is revealed that as a young girl, Cher’s mom promised her that she was special and that one day she would believe it. Check out the collection and enjoy the ride.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6qvwmmt.