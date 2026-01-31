A man whose conviction was vacated was released from prison last week after a judge threw out his murder conviction, citing credibility concerns involving a Chicago police detective.

Antonio Porter, 50, had been in prison for 23 years after being convicted in 2003 of fatally shooting 28-year-old Laymond Harrison during a dice game in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Six witnesses said Porter did not commit the crime. Prosecutors presented no physical or forensic evidence linking Porter to Harrison’s murder. Nonetheless, Porter was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to prison.

Three years ago, Porter filed a motion to vacate his conviction, arguing that a detective involved in his case lacked credibility because of past misconduct allegations and testimony in another case that a judge described as “garbage.”

Last week, Cook County Circuit Judge Tyria B. Walton agreed and vacated Porter’s conviction. Following a bond hearing earlier in the week, she ordered Porter released on electronic monitoring.

Cook County prosecutors must now decide whether to retry Porter or dismiss the case. In the meantime, Porter will remain on electronic monitoring.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has not yet announced whether it will pursue a new trial.

During Porter’s murder trial, prosecutors called four witnesses who later recanted statements they had given to police and testified that Porter was not the gunman who killed Harrison.

Despite the lack of physical evidence tying Porter to the crime, he was convicted. In 2018, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, then under Kim Foxx, rejected efforts by Porter’s former attorney to overturn the conviction, saying prosecutors believed the case had been properly decided.

The shooting occurred in 2002, when Harrison was rolling dice with several other people outside James Madison Elementary School in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. According to prosecutors, a man approached the group, joined the game, pulled out a handgun, and took everyone’s money.

“That’s not the reason I’m here,” the man allegedly told the group.

“This is for Doogie,” he said before shooting Harrison nine times and fleeing in a waiting car. Police chased the vehicle but never apprehended the gunman.

Vernon Andrews, who was 16 at the time and participating in the dice game, later told police he recognized the gunman, known by the nickname “Black,” from the Far South Side neighborhood where his mother lived.

“Doogie” was the nickname for Robert Kizer, who was killed in 2001, reportedly while with Harrison at a gas station, according to police.

During the investigation, police arrested Andrews on suspicion of battery after receiving information that he knew the gunman. Andrews told police the shooter’s name was Black, and the nickname was entered into a police database. Investigators later identified Porter after cross-referencing the nickname with individuals living in Andrews’ mother’s neighborhood.

Other dice players were questioned and gave statements identifying Porter as the gunman from photo arrays.

But during the trial, the prosecution’s case began to unravel.

According to court records and prior reporting, Andrews testified that his earlier statement to police was a lie. He said he was held for hours as a minor without being allowed to speak to his mother and testified that an officer threatened to choke him and slam him against a wall if he did not identify Porter as the shooter.

Otis Burns, another dice player, testified that he told police in August 2002 that the gunman was a “skinny male.” Burns said a detective responded by telling him the suspect had “gotten fatter.”

Kenneth Brooks testified that Porter resembled the gunman, but added, “That can’t be the guy.”

Ricky Cook, who described Harrison as a close friend, testified that he wanted justice for Harrison’s killing but said Porter was not the shooter.

Two defense witnesses also testified that Porter was not the gunman.

Ronald Robinson, a dice player present at the shooting, testified that Porter was too short to be the shooter. Giovanni Turnipseed, who told police he watched the shooting from across the street, testified that the gunman was tall and skinny.

No DNA evidence, fingerprints, or gunshot residue were found linking Porter to Harrison’s murder.

Porter’s attorney, Benjamin Starks, argued that Andrews and other witnesses were coerced into giving false statements to police.

Jurors convicted Porter after deliberating for just over three hours.

In 2017, results from DNA testing conducted by a private laboratory showed that Porter was excluded from all samples tested, which included the victim and three other individuals. Prosecutors rejected the results as inconclusive.

In 2023, Porter’s attorneys filed a motion challenging the credibility of Detective Brian Johnson, one of the investigators in Harrison’s murder. The motion cited another case in which Cook County Judge James Obbish described Johnson’s testimony as “garbage.”

That case involved Princeton Williamson, who was shot by a police officer in 2014. Johnson testified that Williamson was alert and not in pain when interviewed. However, two nurses testified that Williamson could not have been questioned because he was on morphine and suffering from a painful open abdominal incision.