Male factor infertility may be more common than you think

CREATED ON CANVA

By: Anna Kohler

If you’re dreaming of having a big family, an infertility diagnosis can be incredibly hard to process. Oftentimes, the first step is an evaluation to determine the likely cause. And it’s important to remember that infertility can affect both female and male partners.

Male factor infertility, including abnormal sperm production, contributes to about 50% of all infertility cases, according to the American Urologic Association.

“There are many health issues that lead to male infertility, including blockages, low sperm count or other abnormalities with the sperm cells,” explains Dr. Jonathan Kiechle, a urologist at Aurora Health Care.

Dr. Kiechle says the following factors can cause male infertility:

Damage from radiation treatments, scar tissue and injury

Varicocele, or enlarged testicular veins

Hormone imbalances

Genetic abnormalities, including Klinefelter’s syndrome, in which the male has an extra X chromosome

Chronic health problems, including diabetes and certain autoimmune diseases

Excessive alcohol and drug use

Sexually transmitted infections

Abnormally shaped or immobile sperm, preventing a female egg from becoming fertilized

If you and your partner do not conceive after 12 months without contraceptives, you should see your doctor for testing and evaluation. And, if the female partner is over the age of 35, they should see a doctor after six months of trying to conceive, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“Depending on the cause of your infertility, treatment can include surgery, medication and lifestyle changes,” says Dr. Kiechle.

Here are ways to naturally improve your sperm count:

Eat a balanced diet

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Limit alcohol consumption

Manage stress

Quit smoking

Follow safe sexual practices

And most importantly, remember that you’re not alone. Many couples face challenges conceiving, but it’s possible to find a path forward and build a family.

Take a free online quiz to learn your healthy weight range.