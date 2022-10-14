Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz

The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.

The unveiling of Malcolm X Drive in the historic city of Gary, Indiana is the culmination of a 22-year community-based campaign that petitioned lawmakers, organized events, held street cleanups, and collected nearly 4,000 signatures in an effort to have the streets of Virginia, Ellis & Georgia renamed for the human rights icon Malcolm X.

In addition to author Ilyasah Shabazz, the naming ceremony will include other guest speakers, as well as Afrikan drumming, dancing, and cultural performances.

For further information please contact Kwabena Rasuli at 219.680.9055.