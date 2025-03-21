Making the way for believers in Gary

Mayor Eddie Melton speaks at the press conference announcing the 2nd phase of demolition of blighted properties in the Aetna neighborhood.

2nd phase of major demolitions of blighted properties in the Aetna neighborhood

By Gary411 News

Once again, demolition cranes and dump trucks filled the streets of Aetna. Monday’s sunshine and unseasonably warm weather were perfect to kick off the 2nd phase of major demolitions of blighted properties in the neighborhood on Gary’s eastside.

In 2024, year one of the Melton administration, Aetna was identified as the first place to began revitalization and reclaim its history as a neighborhood of affordable housing.

A team of demolition contractors eradicated 35 blighted residential structures in 2024.

This year, 20 are slated for demolition.

The house at 3737 E. 13th Ave. is the first.

“This initiative isn’t just about tearing down buildings – it’s about building up our community,” said Mayor Eddie Melton. “By eliminating these hazardous structures, we’re creating safer neighborhoods today and laying the foundation for new homes tomorrow.”

For Chris Harris, Director of Gary’s Department of Redevelopment, targeting revitalization in Aetna is paying off.

“Last year, we demolished 35 homes in the neighborhood through the unsafe building hearing process, by state statute. We asked 73 owners to renovate their properties; 49 homes have undergone renovations. We’re demolishing the remaining 24 that didn’t complete the process,” Harris said.

“Renovations on 49 homes are a much better outcome than pure demolitions,” Harris said, estimating each renovation at $65,000. “That’s about a $3.1 million investment in the neighborhood.”

Harris said two local developers who have acquired properties in Aetna are preparing to construct single family homes within the next month and a half.

“So being able to concentrate your efforts is where you really see the biggest impact. And that’s what we see here in Aetna,” Harris said. “When you see the housing prices that we’re able to increase, it makes a difference. You have homes that appraised for roughly $120,000 initially, and then now you have homes appraising for about $180,000.”

Aetna resident Gwen Hemphill is also a believer in a brighter future for Aetna and supports the city’s efforts.

“I may not see it in my lifetime, but there are signs all around me that show Aetna is starting to come back,” Hemphill said. “On my block, an Illinois man just bought and is renovating 3 properties.”

Hemphill has lived in the 4300 block of East 12th Place since 1976. “My block was 99% Caucasian. It started deteriorating after they moved out. Renters came in,” she said.

Hemphill believes the city is right in targeting Aetna. “Home prices in Aetna are good for starter homes. And we are close to the lakefront.” Hemphill paid $23,000 for her home in 1976.

“We’re just getting started. Gary’s revival continues with more targeted demolitions coming to Midtown and Emerson this year,” Mayor Melton said.

The demolition contractors are Rieth-Riley Construction, Hasse Construction, Actin Inc., RMD Construction, Superior Construction, and the Lake County Highway Department.