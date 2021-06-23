Making Financial Literacy Fun this Summer

Summer is almost here, and we are slowly getting to back some routine activities such as dining out, traveling and gathering with family with friends. Another activity that I suggest be added to the list is financial literacy activities for your children.

Living through a pandemic has taught many lessons with a big emphasis on money management. Thousands were laid off, lost jobs and closed businesses. In addition, many did not have emergency funds to cover these unexpected times of income loss. Taking the time to talk about money with your children this summer can help them understand the impact the pandemic may have had on your household and prepare them early for a financially responsible lifestyle.

Here are a few activities that can help the often-avoided subject of money management become one that everyone looks forward to:

Did you know that the United States Government i.e. the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has developed an entire financial literacy program for children? It’s called “FDIC’s Money Smart for Young People” and contains an amazing catalog of free courses and activities that you can do with your children to help them develop a healthy relationship with money. Simply visit fdic.gov and search “money smart.” Download some fun money-saving apps that you and your child can track online together. Set a savings goal and develop creative incentives that make the process fun. For example, offer simple rewards or bonuses as they reach savings milestones. It can be something as simple as a day with no chores or a fancy dinner out. Some cool money apps include FamZoo and Busy Kid. Take your child on a field trip to the bank to open an account. If possible, have a debit card issued in their name provided they are old enough to take on that responsibility. Remember, you can always hold on to the card, and when it’s time to swipe, turn it into a money management lesson about credit, debit, saving and the like. Lastly, create some friendly competitions to entice your children to get their heads in the money game. See who can save the most this summer or who can come up with creative ways to make money. It’s something about a contest that seems to motivate youngsters more! Make an appointment with a financial advisor. It’s never to early to bring your child to your session with a financial advisor. In fact, if come on a regular basis with you, they can start picking up smart money habits.

This summer try to make financial literacy and money management regular parts of daily conversations and interactions. Explain why a budget is helpful and how you balance yours. Planting these seeds early can potentially impact your child’s relationship with money when reaching adulthood.

