Make your holiday travel plans on Metra with Family Fares, holiday schedules, and free New Year’s Eve rides

Special holiday passes offered for Christmas Day travel

Metra is making it easier to plan your holiday travel by offering Family Fares, special holiday schedules and free rides after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Metra’s Family Fares has been extended to all travel, including weekdays, between now and Dec. 29. Family Fares, which are always available for weekend travel, allow up to three kids 11 and under to ride free with each adult.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Metra will offer a special $7 pass that allows for unlimited rides throughout the day. The holiday ticket will be available for purchase from ticket vending machines and conductors and on the Ventra App.

In addition, Metra will offer free rides on all trains arriving at or departing from Metra’s downtown stations after 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Alcohol will be banned on all trains after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve,

Here’s what you need to know about holiday schedules. Schedules for each line and each day can be found at metra.com:

· Christmas Eve Day, Dec. 24: All lines will be operating on reduced schedules.

· Christmas Day, Dec. 25: All lines will be operating Sunday schedules. There will be no service on the Heritage Corridor, North Central and Southwest Service.

· New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31: All lines will be operating on reduced schedules. To allow those ringing in the New Year in the city enough time to catch the last trains, Metra will hold the departure of the last outbound trains on the BNSF, Metra Electric, Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines from downtown until after 1 a.m. The last Southwest Service train will depart downtown at 12:42 a.m.

· New Year’s Day, Jan. 1: All lines will be operating Sunday schedules. There will be no service on the Heritage Corridor, North Central and Southwest Service.