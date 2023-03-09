Major development opportunity on the horizon: South Suburban Airport bill gains traction

CSEDC, partnering with the Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce, the South Suburban Mayors and Manager Association, the COAL Coalition, and Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office sought support for HB 2531 which will advance the development of a cargo South Suburban Airport. Over 220 people responded to our request and became proponents of the bill. Thank you all.

Perhaps due to this tremendous response, the hearing for this bill has been rescheduled which gives us more time to develop support for the bill.

The bill, sponsored by Representatives Will Davis, Debbie Meyers-Martin, and Anthony Deluca, will come up for a State Government Administration committee hearing next week. If you did not already support the bill, Please support the bill by filing a witness slip. Be sure to mark that you are a proponent of the bill and click Record of Appearance at the bottom of the page and submit the ‘slip.” Click here to file a witness slip.

The South Suburban Airport will bring significant economic opportunity to residents and businesses across Chicago’s Southland. The bill provides that the IL Department of Transportation establish a prequalification process for the State to enter into public-private agreements to develop, finance, construct, manage, operate, and maintain the South Suburban Airport, to maximize value and benefit to the People of the State of Illinois.

Please file your witness slip today and share this request with your networks!

For more information contact:

Reggie Greenwood

[email protected]

[email protected]

708-519-0432