Major Collaborative Announcement

The 1st Annual Legacy Breakfast and Reception to Honor A. Philip Randolph and Harold Washington

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum and The Harold Washington

Cultural Center are proud to announce the 1st Annual Legacy Breakfast Reception, a powerful

event celebrating the shared birthday of two iconic figures in the struggle for justice and equality,

A. Philip Randolph and Harold Washington. This momentous occasion will take place at the

Harold Washington Cultural Center 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive, on April 15th, starting at 8:00

AM, culminating in a press conference at 10:00 AM.

Both organizations, dedicated to preserving the legacies of these extraordinary leaders, we invite

the community and media to join us for an inspiring morning of reflection and dialogue. A. Philip

Randolph, the co-founder of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, was a trailblazer in labor

rights and civil rights, while Harold Washington, Chicago’s first African American mayor,

transformed the political landscape and advocated for equity and inclusion. Their shared birthday

serves as a reminder of the values they championed and the impact they continue to have on our

community.

Event Highlights:

8:00 AM: Doors Open

9:00 AM: Acknowledgements and Community Tributes

10:00 AM: Press Conference with Founders Dr. Lyn Hughes and former Alderman Dorothy Tillman

Join us as we honor the contributions of Randolph and Washington, alongside our esteemed

founders who are committed to continuing their legacy through education, advocacy, and cultural

enrichment. For 30 years, Dr. Lyn Hughes has played a pivotal role in preserving the history, of

African American labor, not just in the Pullman community, and Chicago, but nationally, while

Dorothy Tillman has been a fierce advocate for community empowerment and social justice, for

decades.

During the press conference, we will also announce an exciting collaboration for Juneteenth,

focusing on the narratives that shape our community and the shared visions of both non-profits.

This initiative aims to highlight the ongoing relevance of Randolph and Washington’s ideals in

today’s society, fostering a dialogue around community engagement, empowerment, and cultural

pride.

Event Details:

Date: April 15, 2025

Location: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive

Admission: Free

We encourage media representatives and community members to attend this significant event as

we honor two legends whose legacies continue to inspire and uplift. Together, let’s celebrate their

contributions and commit to carrying their values forward.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.ThePullmanPortersMuseum.org.