Major Collaborative Announcement

The 1st Annual Legacy Breakfast and Reception to Honor A. Philip Randolph and Harold Washington
The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum and The Harold Washington
Cultural Center are proud to announce the 1st Annual Legacy Breakfast Reception, a powerful
event celebrating the shared birthday of two iconic figures in the struggle for justice and equality,
A. Philip Randolph and Harold Washington. This momentous occasion will take place at the
Harold Washington Cultural Center 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive, on April 15th, starting at 8:00
AM, culminating in a press conference at 10:00 AM.
Both organizations, dedicated to preserving the legacies of these extraordinary leaders, we invite
the community and media to join us for an inspiring morning of reflection and dialogue. A. Philip
Randolph, the co-founder of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, was a trailblazer in labor
rights and civil rights, while Harold Washington, Chicago’s first African American mayor,
transformed the political landscape and advocated for equity and inclusion. Their shared birthday
serves as a reminder of the values they championed and the impact they continue to have on our
community.
Event Highlights:
8:00 AM: Doors Open
9:00 AM: Acknowledgements and Community Tributes
10:00 AM: Press Conference with Founders Dr. Lyn Hughes and former Alderman Dorothy Tillman
Join us as we honor the contributions of Randolph and Washington, alongside our esteemed
founders who are committed to continuing their legacy through education, advocacy, and cultural
enrichment. For 30 years, Dr. Lyn Hughes has played a pivotal role in preserving the history, of
African American labor, not just in the Pullman community, and Chicago, but nationally, while
Dorothy Tillman has been a fierce advocate for community empowerment and social justice, for
decades.
During the press conference, we will also announce an exciting collaboration for Juneteenth,
focusing on the narratives that shape our community and the shared visions of both non-profits.
This initiative aims to highlight the ongoing relevance of Randolph and Washington’s ideals in
today’s society, fostering a dialogue around community engagement, empowerment, and cultural
pride.
Event Details:
Date: April 15, 2025
Location: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive
Admission: Free
We encourage media representatives and community members to attend this significant event as
we honor two legends whose legacies continue to inspire and uplift. Together, let’s celebrate their
contributions and commit to carrying their values forward.
For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.ThePullmanPortersMuseum.org.