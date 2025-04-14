Major collaborative announcement – The 1st Annual Legacy Breakfast and Reception

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum and The Harold Washington Cultural Center to announce the 1st Annual Legacy Breakfast Reception, a powerful event celebrating the shared birthday of two iconic figures in the struggle for justice and equality,

A. Philip Randolph and Harold Washington. This momentous occasion will take place at the Harold Washington Cultural Center 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive, on April 15th, starting at 8:00 AM, culminating in a press conference at 10:00 AM.

Both organizations, dedicated to preserving the legacies of these extraordinary leaders, we invite the community and media to join us for an inspiring morning of reflection and dialogue. A. Philip Randolph, the co-founder of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, was a trailblazer in labor rights and civil rights, while Harold Washington, Chicago’s first African American mayor, transformed the political landscape and advocated for equity and inclusion. Their shared birthday serves as a reminder of the values they championed and the impact they continue to have on our community.

Event Highlights:

Date: April 15, 2025

Location: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive

Admission: Free

8:00 AM: Doors Open

9:00 AM: Acknowledgements and Community Tributes

10:00 AM: Press Conference with founders Dr. Lyn Hughes and former Alderman Dorothy Tillman

Join these two organization as they honor the contributions of Randolph and Washington, alongside the esteemed founders who are committed to continuing their legacy through education, advocacy, and cultural enrichment. For 30 years, Dr. Lyn Hughes has played a pivotal role in preserving the history, of African American labor, not just in the Pullman community, and Chicago, but nationally, while Dorothy Tillman has been a fierce advocate for community empowerment and social justice, for decades.

During the press conference, they will also announce an exciting collaboration for Juneteenth, focusing on the narratives that shape our community and the shared visions of both non-profits. This initiative aims to highlight the ongoing relevance of Randolph and Washington’s ideals in today’s society, fostering a dialogue around community engagement, empowerment, and cultural pride.

We encourage media representatives and community members to attend this significant event as we honor two legends whose legacies continue to inspire and uplift. Together, let’s celebrate their contributions and commit to carrying their values forward.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.ThePullmanPortersMuseum.org. Percy Scott

Global 360 Marketing global360marketing.com mobile: 708-408-9061

About The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum:

Dedicated to the legacy of A. Philip Randolph and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the museum highlights the crucial role of African Americans in labor and civil rights.

About The Harold Washington Cultural Center:

The Cultural Center serves as a vibrant community hub, fostering arts, culture, and education while celebrating the rich history of Chicago’s African American heritage.