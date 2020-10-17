Majestic Star Casino and Habitat for Humanity of NWI team up to build a new Habitat Home in Gary

Majestic Star Casino partnered with Habitat for Humanity of NW Indiana to build walls for a new home being built for the Best Family in Gary, Indiana. Majestic Star Casino provided a volunteer group of 24 to build all 32 interior and exterior walls as well as funds to cover materials. All the walls were built on the old casino property in Buffington Harbor.

“The work done by Habitat makes such a difference in the lives of those they serve, and I’m pleased to play a small part in that. Through our Spectacle ALL-IN program, the team at Majestic Star Casino is excited to pitch in and help Shakira Best’s family become homeowners at the “Field of Dreams” project in Gary. It’s a humbling and fulfilling experience for all of us,” stated Rich Zeigler, Vice President of Development for Spectacle Entertainment and a Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana board member.

“Decent, affordable housing is critical to the welfare of each and every family. We are so grateful to partner with Majestic Star Casino, stabilizing another family in Northwest Indiana.” stated Dawn Michaels, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

Shakira Best and her family will move into a neighborhood called “Field of Dreams.” This beautiful, two block section of Gary is nearly entirely comprised of Habitat homes. The first Habitat home in the “Field of Dreams” broke ground in 2004.

About Spectacle Entertainment and Majestic Star Casino

Majestic Star Casino, located on Buffington Harbor in Gary, Indiana, features a wide variety of slot, video poker and live table games. Acquired by Spectacle Entertainment in March 2019, Majestic Star Casino offers a 2000-space parking garage and a pavilion containing land-based restaurants, bars and meeting facilities. Spectacle Entertainment is an Indiana-owned company managed by Hoosiers with a deep experience in the gaming and entertainment industry. For more information on gaming, entertainment and promotions visit www.SpectacleEntertainment.com.

About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is the leading organization that provides permanent, affordable housing to income-qualified families in Lake County Indiana. By serving qualified homeowners with an affordable mortgage, we help families achieve housing stability and improve their living conditions. HFHNWI’s operating expenses are funded in part by our two ReStores’ located in Gary and Merrillville through the sales of gently used and new home furnishings and materials. This enables the financial contributions of our donors to go directly toward serving families. HFHNWI leverages our resources with community partners, collaborators and volunteers to keep our housing affordable. HFHNWI was formed in July of 1986 by Reverend Dick Rogers and has served over 110 families. We continue work toward our vision; where everyone has a decent place to live.