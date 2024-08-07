Mail-In Voting Applications Open for November 2024 Election

Voters within the City of Chicago may now apply to Vote By Mail for the November 5, 2024 Presidential General Election. Voters may use this online application to request a ballot for the upcoming election: November 5th, 2024 – General Election – Vote By Mail | Chicago Board of Elections (chicagoelections.gov)

Voters can choose to receive their Vote By Mail ballot in English/Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, or Tagalog. Paper applications are also available on this webpage: Vote By Mail | Chicago Board of Elections (chicagoelections.gov)

Voters may now also apply online to join the Vote By Mail Permanent Roster ahead of the November 5, 2024 Presidential General Election: Vote By Mail – Permanent Roster | Chicago Board of Elections (chicagoelections.gov)

Voters who previously signed up for the Permanent Vote By Mail Roster will automatically receive a Vote By Mail ballot for the November 5, 2024, Presidential General Election. Voters can search and confirm their Permanent Roster information by using the online Voter Lookup Tool: Your Voter Information | Chicago Board of Elections (chicagoelections.gov)

The Chicago Board of Elections will tentatively start shipping ballots on September 26, 2024.

The deadline to apply to Vote By Mail is October 31, 2024, by 5:00 p.m.

When voters receive their Vote By Mail ballot, they may return it through Standard US Mail and it must be postmarked on or before Election Day on November 5, 2024. Voters may also submit the Ballot Return Envelope in a secured drop box at any Early Voting location before Election Day or Vote Center on Election Day.

When voters apply online to Vote By Mail, the Election Board will send emails to that voter:

When their application is accepted,

When their ballot is mailed,

When the Election Board receives their Ballot Return Envelope, and

When their ballot has been processed and counted.

To learn more about Voting By Mail, go to: https://chicagoelections.gov/voting/vote-mail

For voter registration services, including name and address changes, voters may go to https://chicagoelections.gov/ or call (312) 269-7936.

###