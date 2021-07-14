M.A.D.E. Celebrates 20 years of Making a Difference in the lives of Chicago youth

In a city where the lives of kids of color sometime appear expendable, there are those who talk about what needs to be done and those who roll up their sleeves and get things done. Theo Hill falls in the latter category. For 20 years, the former professional basketball player has made his largest impact not on the professional court, but in the lives of young people, after founding his youth development organization M.A.D.E. Foundation.

M.A.D.E. stands for Making a Difference Everywhere, a name that came to Hill as a vision, one that he has now made reality. As the M.A.D.E. Foundation celebrates its 20th anniversary, its graduates are creating the ripples that Hill and his team have been sending out into the community for over two decades. M.A.D.E. is more than a basketball skills-building organization, though that is certainly a large part of it. It is about building life skills, discipline, self-esteem, and offering a path, where the path is not always clear.

Sabrina L. Gates, principal at Shoesmith Elementary School, one of the sites where M.A.D.E. activities happen, says it has been a safe place for students to learn, both for those who love sports, and those who’ve never set foot on a basketball court.

The program is focused on students nine – 14 years-old, targeting those formative years when kids can most easily be swayed for good and bad. “We do not want our kids on the street,” says Hill. We use that two to three hours after school, that gap time, to teach the fundamentals of basketball, to have fun, to learn life and social skills and leadership skills while developing self-discipline and accountability. Those hours can be the most important for a student.

And the numbers speak for themselves – 100% of the 8th graders in the M.A.D.E program graduate from 8th grade compared to just 64.5% of all Chicago students, and 83% of those participating in the program graduate from high school. M.A.D.E. students have seen improvements in attendance – 70%; and reductions in in-school suspensions 71%. And students engaged in the program have seen a whopping 87% decrease in encounters with law enforcement, a possibly life-saving statistic.

Jahmauri Lee, who started in M.A.D.E. at eight and is now 20, says he loves basketball, but the program is about so much more. “We also learned sportsmanship, dedication, integrity, and leadership. Just this month he graduated from Lincoln Tech with a degree in welding technology after attending NIU Industrial Tech and he is already on his career path. “I learned not to be afraid to try something, not to be afraid to fail, but to also have a Plan A, B & C.”

Hill spent seven years playing basketball internationally, in France, Greece, New Zealand, Turkey, Macedonia, Mexico, and Israel. Yet, his family and friends all attest that M.A.D.E. was his dream, one he has nurtured and grown. In 2019 M.A.D.E. operated in seven elementary schools, participated in round-robin tournaments, and hosted its annual Leaders 4 Chicago 3 on 3 Tourney. It collaborates with CPS, Chicago Park District, Chicago Catholic Charities, Gary Comer Center, Metropolitan Family Services, and the University of Illinois Extension & Outreach Services among others, and has garnered corporate support from Converse, PepsiCo, Good Sports, and Comcast, all of whom will be sponsors of “M.A.D.E. 20th Year Celebration Gala.” The virtual Gala will be held on August 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

And what Hill and his team have built is also spreading. Stephen Bardo of the Big Ten Network, who will be emceeing the Gala, says the true impact of M.A.D.E. will be felt most strongly 10 years from now because the students who came through the program also want to give back what was given to them.

Former M.A.D.E. student Andria Wallace isn’t waiting another decade. “I started (M.A.D.E.) when I was in the second grade, and now at 21, it’s still changing my life. Mr. Hill gave me the keys to a life in basketball and those were also the keys that got me through high school and two years of college. Now I’m starting my own program formatted just like M.A.D.E. where you’ve got to learn before you can play,” she says.

M.A.D.E.’s 20th Anniversary Virtual Gala is in memory of Veardie Mae Hill, Hill’s mom who passed away last year, and has always been his inspiration. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For more information you may e-mail Sharron Troupe, at sharron.troup@sbcglobal.net. Learn more about M.A.D.E. and hear from students, teachers and supporters.