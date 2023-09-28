M.A.D.D. Rhythms announces the return of the Chicago Tap Summit to Bronzeville

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago’s premier tap collective, is proud to announce the return of the Chicago Tap Summit from September 29 – October 1 at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Drive (47th Street entrance), and additional events and appearances.

The 2023 Chicago Tap Summit welcomes participants from Chicago and around the world for three days of dance, discussion and classes celebrating the tap dance community.

This weekend, which coincides with “M.A.D.D. Rhythms Day” in Chicago, October 1, focuses on Tap and Chicago’s rich dance history beyond Tap, including classes by M.A.D.D. Rhythms company members Donnetta “LilBit” Jackson (Chicago Footwork); Dave Maxx (Chicago Stepping Class) and Imania Detry (African Dance). The Summit concludes with a performance on Sunday, October 1, at 3 p.m.

The Crusader spoke with Bril Barrett, the co-founder of M.A.D.D. (Making A Difference Dancing) Rhythms, about the origins of this event.

“We started this event at the South Shore Cultural Center when we were an Arts-Partner-In-Residence from our inception in 2001 until 2009,” Barrett said.

He spoke of the significance of hosting in the Bronzeville community. “Our hope for this event in Bronzeville is to fully realize the rich history and culture of Bronzeville aka ‘The Black Metropolis’ and make it a staple of the community! Tapdance has a rich and complex history, and Bronzeville played a part in that history.”

Martin “Tre” Dumas and Barrett started M.A.D.D. Rhythms to expose young people to tapdance as a way of life. Barrett added: “I wanted to give the opportunity to young, Black men in the same way it was given to me! I wanted to create a home for tapdance to live and grow.”

Barrett has been called a “taptivist,” and he explained that coinage. “I literally use tapdance to fight for change in my community. Tapdance was my ticket to a better life, and I use it to fight for better lives for all the young people in my community.

“The results have been an entire generation of young Chicagoans with more alternatives and thriving careers as tapdancers.”

He shared his Tap influences. “Carlton Smith was my first teacher, and I am forever grateful for his teachings and his grace! Ayrie King III, aka Mr. Taps, was my teacher and mentor. He introduced me to Tap as a way of life. He planted the seeds that grew into my love of Tap and my ability to use it as a gateway to everything!”

The importance of melding all forms of dance in teaching young dancers is paramount in getting through to them. “We encourage the youth to join Tap by bringing the dance to them. We connect it to popular dance, popular music and popular culture and then bring them on the journey,” Barrett explained.

Using Tap as a historical reference is important for Barrett. “Once you overstand your connection to the history, you not only respect it, you take ownership of it!”

For more information about this weekend and other M.A.D.D. Rhythms’ offerings, visit MADDRhythms.com.