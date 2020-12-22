LYRICS Online 2020!

During the holiday season, it has been customary for over 24 years to head over to West Side Theatre in Gary, IN to watch a rousing performance of a musical revue entitled, LYRICS, presented by the West Side Theatre Guild.

We’ve gone virtual! The Guild has created a dynamic virtual holiday experience loaded with performing arts staff interviews, WSTG performances, films and vintage footage from the very first LYRICS in 1996!

The Guild will also pay homage to Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts by screening performances from 1988!

LYRICS Online will be available on December 24th and will offer hours of holiday binge watching options!

The virtual experience will also include holiday greetings from Gary Mayor, Jerome Prince, GCSC Manager, Paige McNulty, West Side Leadership Academy Principal, Othiniel Mahone and many, many others!

The virtual arts celebration is Produced and directed by Mark Spencer, M.Ed., Director of Fine Arts, GCSC.

To view LYRICS Online on Thursday, December 24th, click the link below:

https://youtu.be/oilthvu_lwc