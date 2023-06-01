Lyric Opera’s ‘West Side Story’ features former Chicago resident Paige Fraser-Hoffman

Photo caption: PAIGE FRASER-HOFFMAN during a dance performance.

This highly anticipated musical event, featuring almost 100 artists, returns to Chicago’s biggest stage.

“West Side Story” depicts Tony and Maria – wide-eyed teenagers from two communities in conflict, who fall in love. As their friends and family battle with one another, Tony and Maria long for “a place for us…somewhere.”

Their songs illuminate every scene and permeate our culture, from the romance of “Maria” and “Tonight” to the exuberance of “America” and the humor of “Gee, Officer Krupke.”

Add to that the bold, sexy, iconic choreography of Jerome Robbins that smolders and sizzles with energy, and you have a timeless musical theater experience that audiences will never forget.

The Crusader reached out to Paige Fraser-Hoffman, who plays Velma, a dancer, and who’s been dancing since the age of four, for a dive into her background.

In 2019 after touring in New York, she was a dancer with Visceral Dance Chicago and the last Chicago production she did was as a guest artist with Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre.

Afterward, in 2019 she booked the “Lion King – Rafiki” tour.

And she is not new to this Lyric production. “This is my second time doing ‘West Side Story’ at the Lyric Opera. I was so excited when I booked it in 2019, when I played the role of Minnie, who was a Jet, and have that same feeling now. It was the very first musical I ever booked, after years of working in concert dance/companies in New York and Chicago.

“I’ve evolved so much since last doing this show – not only as an artist, but as a person. I’m looking forward to approaching this show with more life experience.”

Fraser-Hoffman’s Velma is also a Jet. “It’s been really fun to make different choices as an actress and learn from this phenomenal star-studded cast. Everyone is so inspiring!”

She is delighted that “West Side Story” has a varied cast. “I think it’s great that [the musical] has diversified the cast, not only does it give African Americans an opportunity to be part of the iconic production, but it also makes it even more relatable to the world we live in today.”

She spoke of other productions in which she’s been involved. “I’m also honored to have been a part of the cast of the “Lion King” on Broadway. It is one of the only shows on Broadway that has a predominately African American cast, which also hires South Africans and Pacific Islanders. I hope to see more shows on Broadway with this amount of representation – giving more opportunities to people of color.”

Fraser-Hoffmann is also involved in a namesake organization that is a Bronx-based nonprofit – offering free workshops and programs in the performing arts and wellness.

She serves as Chief Artistic Officer and Program Director of Dance, and her aunt Lesmah Fraser formed the Paige Fraser Foundation and named it after her because of Fraser-Hoffman’s journey as a dancer with scoliosis.

The classes welcome all abilities, and the organization offers needs-based scholarships and partners with community-based organizations.

“Students who have participated in our free programs have gone to study and perform at the Juilliard School, the Rock School and the Metropolitan Opera. Our main goal is to open an arts and wellness space in the Bronx, New York.”

Artistic-wise, Fraser-Hoffmann is right where she wants to be. “I absolutely love musical theatre and the freedom we are given to tap into storytelling – and make different choices every single night. Whether I’m a Jet or a Lioness, I’m excited to continue to expand my artistry and hopefully inspire someone in the audience. I would love to one day be a principal in a show, so the work continues.”

Other cast members include: Ryan McCartan and Kanisha Marie Feliciano, both in their Lyric debuts, in the roles of star-crossed young lovers Tony and Maria.

Broadway at Lyric fans will hail the return of Amanda Castro and her electric embodiment of the iconic role of Anita, joined by fellow original Lyric production castmate Brett Thiele with his impassioned portrayal of Riff, the leader of the Jets.

The production also introduces Chicago audiences to Yurel Echezarreta (Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge,” “Head Over Heels,” “Aladdin” and Steven Spielberg’s film of “West Side Story”) as Bernardo. Renowned music director James Lowe will conduct this timeless masterpiece featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

The production runs from June 2 through June 25 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive.

For tickets and more information, visit lyricopera.org/westsidestory.