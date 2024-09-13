Lyric Opera of Chicago premieres Verdi’s Rigoletto with a historic cast of Black artists

The Lyric Opera of Chicago is set to kick off its 2024/25 season with Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto, one of the most celebrated and dramatic works in the operatic canon. This year’s production, running from September 14 to October 6, marks a significant milestone not only for the opera company but for the history of the performing arts in Chicago. With the inclusion of six Black artists in prominent roles, the opera seeks to elevate voices that have historically been underrepresented on the operatic stage.

This season’s Rigoletto marks the 12th production of Verdi’s timeless work by the Lyric Opera of Chicago, continuing a proud tradition of staging world-class opera in the Civic Opera Building’s grand Civic Opera House. The building, which has been the home of the Lyric Opera since its reorganization in 1956, is a fitting stage for this intense exploration of power, revenge, and the human condition. But this year’s Rigoletto brings a fresh and powerful perspective to the classic work, ensuring that the tale remains both relevant and riveting.

The production will feature six Black artists in key roles, all of whom bring a wealth of talent and fresh perspectives to the stage. These artists are emblematic of a broader movement in the world of classical music—one that is increasingly making space for diverse voices and experiences.

A Diverse Cast of Stellar Talent

The Lyric Opera’s 2024/25 Rigoletto features an outstanding ensemble of performers, many of whom are making their debut with the company. Notably, the production will spotlight seven Black artists whose contributions to the world of opera are profound and transformative:

Pictured from top left to right:

Adia Evans (Countess Ceprano) also makes her Lyric debut, embodying the tragic nobility of the Countess with grace and depth.

Soloman Howard (Sparafucile), a Lyric favorite, returns to the stage with his commanding portrayal of the assassin. His performance promises to be one of the dark highlights of the opera.

Christopher Humbert Jr. (Count Ceprano), another debuting artist, portrays the betrayed and vengeful Count with intensity.

Sankara Harouna (Marullo), already a respected name in opera, brings power and presence to his role as one of the Duke’s closest associates.

Travon D. Walker (Borsa) makes his Lyric debut as the Duke’s courtier, a role that demands vocal agility and nuanced character work.

Vance Wallage (Page)

Zoie Reams (Maddalena), an outstanding mezzo-soprano, brings a vibrant and alluring energy to her role as Sparafucile’s seductive sister.

These seven artists, each bringing their own unique experiences and interpretations to their roles, reflect the broader commitment of the Lyric Opera of Chicago to diversifying its cast and ensuring that the stories it tells resonate with audiences from all walks of life. The inclusion of Black artists in such prominent roles also sends a message to Chicago’s Black communities: opera is an art form for everyone, and its stages are open to all.

Spotlight on Igor Golovatenko: A Force of Nature

At the heart of this production is the renowned Russian baritone Igor Golovatenko, who stars in the title role of Rigoletto. Known for his commanding stage presence and vocal mastery, Golovatenko has garnered international acclaim for his portrayals of complex characters. His deep, resonant voice and emotive performances have made him a sought-after performer in opera houses worldwide. Golovatenko made his Lyric debut in the 2022/23 season as Rodrigue in Don Carlos, where he impressed audiences and critics alike with his powerful interpretation. In Rigoletto, Golovatenko tackles one of Verdi’s most demanding roles, embodying the duality of a bitter court jester and a deeply protective father. His performance promises to be both heartbreaking and awe-inspiring, capturing the emotional depth and tragedy that lies at the core of this operatic masterpiece. Audiences can expect a gripping and unforgettable portrayal from Golovatenko, whose nuanced understanding of the character elevates Rigoletto to new heights.

Spotlight on Mané Galoyan: The Enigmatic Gilda

Playing opposite Golovatenko is the brilliant Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan, making her highly anticipated debut at the Lyric Opera in the role of Gilda. Galoyan has earned international recognition for her radiant voice and expressive emotional depth, making her the perfect choice for Gilda, Rigoletto’s sheltered and ultimately tragic daughter. Known for her delicate yet powerful delivery, Galoyan captures Gilda’s innocence, vulnerability, and fierce determination to break free from her father’s constraints. Her performance of “Caro nome,” one of the most iconic arias in the operatic repertoire, is expected to be a show-stopping highlight of the production. Galoyan brings a layered complexity to the role, portraying Gilda not just as a victim, but as a young woman grappling with her own desires and seeking agency in a world that offers her little. Her voice, full of lyrical beauty, paired with her emotional expressiveness, will leave a lasting impact on audiences as she takes them on Gilda’s harrowing and heartbreaking journey.

A New Vision with John Mangum

This season is especially significant as it marks the first under the leadership of John Mangum, the newly appointed General Director, President, and CEO of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Mangum, a seasoned leader with deep expertise in the classical music world, brings a fresh perspective to the Lyric at a time when the arts are in a period of profound transformation. His track record with the Houston Symphony, where he introduced innovative programming and community engagement initiatives, speaks to his commitment to making the performing arts more inclusive and accessible.

Mangum’s vision aligns with the Lyric’s long-standing tradition of artistic excellence, while also embracing modernity and relevance. He is expected to push the boundaries of what opera can achieve, bringing it closer to the diverse communities of Chicago. “I’m incredibly excited to work in partnership with Lyric’s Music Director Enrique Mazzola and the amazing artists, artisans, and staff at Lyric,” Mangum said upon his appointment. His leadership is poised to steer the Lyric into a new era, one in which diversity, inclusion, and innovation are front and center.

Mary Birnbaum’s Directorial Debut: A New Take on Rigoletto

This year’s Rigoletto is also notable for the debut of director Mary Birnbaum at the Lyric Opera. Birnbaum brings a fresh, feminist lens to the production, exploring the complex dynamics of gender and power in Verdi’s work. In her director’s notes, she highlights how the absence of women’s voices within the Duke’s court creates an oppressive, male-dominated world. Gilda, the opera’s tragic heroine, exists in this world as both a victim and a young woman searching for her own identity. Birnbaum seeks to reframe Gilda not merely as a passive victim of the Duke’s seduction, but as a young woman with agency, caught between her father’s overbearing protection and her desire for independence.

This modern interpretation of Gilda is crucial to understanding the opera’s enduring appeal. As Birnbaum notes, “What if Gilda’s abduction was terrifying, but her experience at court was not? What if her shame was not wholly due to survivor’s guilt, but instead was the shame of a daughter who had ambitions—a life with a name of her own?”

Birnbaum’s innovative approach to staging and characterization promises to challenge audiences’ perceptions of the characters and the story, making this production not just a re-telling of a classic but a reimagining of its themes.

The Timeless Appeal of Rigoletto

Verdi’s Rigoletto has long been a staple of the operatic repertoire, loved for its emotional intensity, complex characters, and unforgettable music. The story is set in 16th century Mantua, Italy, and revolves around the tragic figure of Rigoletto, a hunchbacked court jester who works for the corrupt and womanizing Duke of Mantua. The Duke, who takes pleasure in seducing women of all statuses, shows little regard for the damage he leaves in his wake.

Rigoletto, in a cruel twist, mocks the courtiers and nobles of the Duke’s court, showing disdain for those around him. However, when he taunts the nobleman Monterone for his complaints about the Duke’s behavior, Monterone curses both the Duke and Rigoletto, setting in motion the opera’s central drama. Rigoletto, haunted by this curse, becomes consumed with protecting his beloved daughter, Gilda, whom he has kept hidden from the Duke and the dangers of the court.

Unbeknownst to Rigoletto, Gilda has fallen in love with a young man she believes to be a poor student, who is, in fact, the Duke in disguise. The Duke seduces Gilda, leading to her abduction by the courtiers and her subsequent assault at the hands of the Duke. In a desperate attempt to seek vengeance, Rigoletto hires the assassin Sparafucile to kill the Duke. However, Gilda, still in love with the Duke despite his betrayal, sacrifices herself to save him, leading to a heart-wrenching and tragic conclusion.

The opera’s unforgettable music, from the Duke’s infamous aria “La donna è mobile” to Gilda’s plaintive “Caro nome,” captures the emotional depth and complexity of the characters’ relationships. The themes of power, corruption, and parental love are as resonant today as they were when the opera premiered in 1851, making Rigoletto one of Verdi’s most enduring works.

How to Learn More and Purchase Tickets

Visit the Lyric Opera’s official website to explore the rich details of Verdi’s Rigoletto, including full character analyses and behind-the-scenes insights from the creative team. Additional resources, such as the Rigoletto digital program book, are available for those who wish to deepen their understanding of the opera.

Rigoletto will run at the Lyric Opera House, located at 20 North Wacker Drive in Chicago, from September 14 through October 6, 2024, with both evening and matinee performances. The opera will be performed in Italian with English subtitles, and accessibility features, including audio descriptions and guided touch tours, are available at select performances.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at lyricopera.org/rigoletto, by calling the Lyric Opera box office at 312-827-5600, or in person at the Lyric Opera House. Prices range depending on seating, with special rates available for students and groups. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness one of opera’s greatest masterpieces brought to life by an extraordinary cast.