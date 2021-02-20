Lynwood Mayor Eugene Williams seeks re-election on Feb. 23

Residents in one of Chicago’s south suburbs will go to the polls on Tuesday, February 23 to vote in a primary election for mayor in the Village of Lynwood. The incumbent, Mayor Eugene “Gene” Williams, is hoping his 16 years of service to the community and his plans for economic development will enhance his re-election bid.

During his tenure Mayor Williams has fought to keep Lynwood safe and affordable. His goals for economic development include building a new and sustainable downtown for the Village of Lynwood. According to Williams with the right team it will happen. His emphasis was on having a Village Board that will work with him. “I’m proud of the many accomplishments I was able to achieve, but my work is not done in Lynwood. That’s why I have chosen a highly qualified and experienced team to run with me because I cannot do this job alone,” said Williams.

Lynwood has been his home for over 35 years, with him first serving as a Fire and Police Commissioner, and then, as Village Trustee for 10 years before becoming the mayor. Williams is a journeyman Sheet Metal Mechanic and former teacher, who taught at Chicago Vocational High School and at Washburne Trade School for the Sheet Metal Workers’ Union Local 73 Apprenticeship Program.

Williams is a vice president in the Illinois Municipal League and past President of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association (SSMMA), and he still serves on the Legislative Committee, the Transportation Committee, and the Little Calumet Watershed Planning Council for that organization.

His strengths as a government liaison are a direct outgrowth of is leadership experience in these various association and organization. These roles have enabled him to work with various government officials and neighboring mayors on behalf of Lynwood and the south suburbs.

Eugene “Gene” Williams has received endorsements from Former State Senator Donne E. Trotter, Illinois State Senator Elgie Sims (D-Chicago-17th District); Representative Nick Smith (34th-District); and Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore (4th-Distrist).