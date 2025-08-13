LUV Institute to Unveil Nature Playscape in South Shore Community

Nonprofit amplifies green spaces to promote parental and community engagement, and mental well-being

Families with young school age children in the South Shore community have a new art-inspired green space to play, grow, learn and engage with each other and members of their community: the LUV Nature Playscape.

The Love Unity & Values Institute will unveil its inaugural community playscape at 71st Street and Crandon Avenue on Thursday, August 14, at 11 a.m. The Crandon Community Garden playscape is the first of several that the nonprofit is planning to construct in community gardens in neighborhoods on the South and West Sides that are grappling with the long-term effects of trauma and violence, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LUV Institute was awarded a grant from the Wayfarer Foundation to address these challenges over the next three years by creating safe, welcoming green spaces that foster physical and mental well-being, community interaction, and parental engagement. The grant will cover the cost of eco-friendly furnishings and equipment for the garden, art and other supplies that will be used to facilitate the concept behind the playscapes: mental wellness, restorative justice, and healing trauma.

Research has shown that such spaces can lower stress and decrease violent crime by 25%. More importantly, they offer children and families the chance to connect, engage in outdoor activities, and build resilience.

“Green spaces have the power to ease stress, spark imagination, and nurture a deep sense of safety, pride, and belonging—foundations every community needs to grow and flourish,” said Cosette Nazon-Wilburn, founder and executive director of the LUV Institute. “When parents are engaged, everything changes. Play becomes a bridge for connection, creating bonds that strengthen neighborhoods. These moments of joy and interaction support the mental and emotional wellness of our children and their families. We’re not only thinking about the children we serve today—we’re planting seeds for the generations to come. We’re building ecosystems of hope, healing, and opportunity so our youth can truly thrive.”

Earlier this year, the LUV Institute facilitated critical conversations with students from five elementary schools in the South Shore community who then worked with local artists to conceptualize the artwork and inspirational messages on the garden’s pavers. Each playscape will feature an artistic installation that will serve as an anchor that symbolizes creativity and unity.

“There’s something powerful about seeing young people create something lasting for their own community—whether it’s designing artistic pavers or helping bring mosaics and murals to life in the garden,” said Nazon-Wilburn. “That kind of hands-on creativity gives them a deep sense of ownership and belonging. These playscapes are more than just places to play—they’re vibrant spaces for self-expression, discovery, and connection for children and families alike. By engaging the community in every step and weaving in the talents of local artists, we’re honoring our cultural roots and building spaces that bring joy, pride, and unity to our neighborhoods.”

The LUV Nature Playscapes are an extension of the nonprofit’s “Parade of Hearts” initiative in 2021 that involved critical community conversations and a diverse group of local artists who interpreted residents’ feedback onto 5-foot-tall fiberglass heart-shaped sculptures. The nature playscapes initiative aims to transform local community gardens into safe, vibrant, interactive, and educational spaces.