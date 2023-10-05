Lurie Children’s patients all smiles at Clayco-sponsored Kids Dig event

More than 120 young patients and their families participated in hands-on construction education on Saturday, September 23, 2023, for the second annual Chicago Kids Dig. The event was hosted by the full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering and construction firm Clayco, in partnership with the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

The event was held at one of Clayco’s active job sites, 170 N. Green St. in Fulton Market, and provided patients, their families, hospital staff, and friends of Lurie Children’s the opportunity to learn about and operate (with assistance) a variety of heavy machinery such as rollers, bulldozers, excavators, and telehandlers in a giant sandbox, along with other interactive activities with support from professionals. This unique fundraising event promotes wellness for the children, while also sparking their imagination and an interest in the world of construction. The event raised more than $150,000.

“To see this event succeed for its second year and to see all these smiling kids and happy families—it’s just wonderful,” said Kevin McKenna, President of Clayco’s Construction Group. “We are thrilled that the Kids Dig event raised spirits and funds for the hospital and look forward to growing this yearly initiative with our partners at Lurie Children’s.”

Children and their families were present on the jobsite throughout the day. Aside from being able to sit on and operate the machinery, the children were also able to learn more about construction and what is done each day on an active jobsite.

“This year was another tremendous success with the Kids Dig event, and we’re so pleased to see it thrive,” said Dr. Tom Shanley, President and CEO of Lurie Children’s. “The kids got to enjoy being outside and learn about the heavy machinery used in construction. Our partnership with Clayco offers so much to these young patients and their families. We’re already very excited about what’s in store for next year.”

Footage from the event captured by a drone as well as additional photos can be found in this story on Crusader’s website or online at claycokidsdig.com.