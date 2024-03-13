‘Lucky mom’ is overjoyed after winning $1.4 million on Lucky Day Lotto

Waking up in the middle of the night to a crying baby is typical for parents of an infant. But for one lucky Illinois mom, it had a better than expected outcome when she also found out she’d won a $1.4 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.

“My baby woke up crying, and after tucking them back into bed, I had trouble falling back asleep. So to pass the time, I opened the lottery app on my phone, and I couldn’t believe it when it showed that I had just won $1.4 million! – absolutely wackadoodle,” exclaimed the winner, nicknamed ‘Lucky Mom.’

The winning online player matched all five numbers in the Wednesday, March 6 Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing to score the $1.4 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 6-8-16-17-20.

“I’ve played Lucky Day Lotto here and there, and when I do, I use my kids’ birthdays as my lucky numbers,” explained Lucky Mom. “I have the best job in the world: I’m a stay at home mom, and I already feel very lucky and blessed for where I’m at in life – but today, the word ‘lucky’ took on a whole new meaning.”

“After I won, I asked my husband – ‘Do you want to know which kid’s birthday helped us win the jackpot?’,” she laughed.

Already this month, nearly 550,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $3 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, call 1-800-GAMBLER for help. The helpline is a free, confidential 24-hour service that can connect callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chat at AreYouReallyWinning.org or by texting “GAMB” to 833234.

