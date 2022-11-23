Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Worth $550,000 sold in Bloomington

An Illinois Lottery Player has 550,000 reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Someone snagged a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington.

This lucky player is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.

The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. in Bloomington, and matched all five numbers for the Sunday, November 20 evening drawing to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were: 9-12-16-33-44.

“Excitement and curiosity got the best of me so I reviewed our store’s recorded videos to see who might have bought the winning ticket,” said Danielle Franks, Store Manager of Freedom Oil in Bloomington. “However, even after viewing the tapes, I honestly don’t know – but whether it’s a local or out of town customer, we are very happy that the ticket was purchased at our store.”

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of $5,500, one percent of the prize amount.

“The retail bonus couldn’t have been timed more perfectly,” said Michael Owens, Owner and President of Freedom Oil Company. “To show our appreciation to our hard working managers and employees, we plan to add the lottery bonus to our annual Christmas bonus this year – making it a little merrier this holiday season.”

In total, more than 18,500 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $600,000 in prizes were won in Sunday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

