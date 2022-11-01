Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold in Prospect Heights

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a liquor store in Prospect Heights for Sunday’s midday drawing, you may want to check it right away. That’s because you might be holding a winning ticket worth $1 million.

This lucky player is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year.

The winning ticket was purchased at CoachLite Liquors, located at 7 S. Wolf Rd. in Prospect Heights. The ticket matched all five numbers for the Sunday, October 30 midday drawing, 18-23-29-44-45, to win the jackpot.

“A customer called our store this morning to inform us that we had sold a winning lottery ticket. At first, I thought the customer was talking about the massive Powerball jackpot,” said Mi Kim, Owner of CoachLite Liquors. “Although it wasn’t the big one, we are very excited that our store played a role in making someone’s lottery dream come true with a million dollar win.”

When asked if she knew who might have purchased the winning ticket, Kim exclaimed “I have absolutely no clue but my husband and I have owned this store for over 10 years, and we pretty much know every customer that shops at our store. We really hope it’s one of our regular lottery players – that would be the icing on the cake.”

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

Nearly 21,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

