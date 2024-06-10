Lt. Governor Stratton Joins National Leaders in Washington D.C. for Everytown’s Gun Violence Prevention Panel 

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton joined a panel of elected leaders at the “Gun Sense University” conference in Washington, D.C., to discuss the critical need for gun safety champions in all levels of government. The annual event, hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, brings together gun violence survivors, volunteers, and advocates for training on community organizing efforts.

“To create comprehensive and effective policies, it is essential that we have gun safety advocates in every level of government,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “The impacts of gun violence are complex and long-lasting – I know that firsthand. As leaders, we need to seek the lived expertise of impacted communities and find solutions in partnership.”

Lt. Governor Stratton highlighted Illinois’ recent assault weapons ban prohibiting the sale of AR-15s and similar firearms, as well as the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act holding manufacturers accountable for irresponsible marketing that contributes to gun violence.

President Biden will provide the conference’s keynote address tomorrow, underscoring the national significance of this movement. Attendees include volunteers from Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action – two groups founded in the wake of major mass shootings in schools. These dedicated volunteers will fan out across Capitol Hill on Tuesday for meetings with lawmakers to continue pushing for further common-sense gun safety laws.

A priority for Lt. Governor Stratton’s Office is the Justice, Equity, and Opportunity (JEO) Initiative, which takes a comprehensive approach focused on preventative programs, equitable investment in underserved areas, and innovative solutions like the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew fund using cannabis revenue for violence prevention.