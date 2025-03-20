Lt. Governor Stratton, Halle Berry Push Menopause Policy in Illinois 

GROUP PHOTO FROM “The Menopause Imperative” roundtable. (Photo Credit: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Illinois took a groundbreaking step toward menopause awareness and policy reform as Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton led a series of discussions and legislative efforts to address the pressing healthcare and workplace challenges faced by menopausal women. Joined by Academy Award-winning actress and wellness advocate Halle Berry, Stratton participated in a high-profile event at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) on March 18, 2025, underscoring Illinois’ leadership in menopause research, healthcare access, and policy solutions.

The event, The Menopause Imperative: Advancing Care, Research, and Policy, brought together lawmakers, medical experts, and advocates to push for greater investment in menopause-related healthcare and workplace protections. Following the event, Stratton convened a private legislative roundtable, The Menopause Imperative: Making Illinois a Leader in Care, where policymakers and healthcare leaders strategized on next steps for legislative action.

Stratton announced the filing of Illinois’ first-ever Menopause Awareness Week resolution (SJR0025), which declares October 12-18, 2025, as a dedicated awareness period to drive legislative action on workforce protections, healthcare equity, and research funding. The resolution is being carried in the Illinois General Assembly by Senate Leader Kimberly Lightford and Representatives Norine Hammond and Robyn Gabel.

“We must recognize menopause as a critical public health issue, particularly for women in underserved communities,” said Stratton. “Too many women, especially Black and Latina women, experience healthcare disparities that leave them without adequate support during this transition.”

Halle Berry, an outspoken advocate for menopause awareness, lent her voice to the cause, reinforcing the urgency of comprehensive menopause care and policy changes. Through her health and wellness brand, Respin, Berry has championed holistic health solutions, aiming to bridge the gaps in menopause education and support.

“Illinois is leading the way in menopause policy, and I feel safe in Lt. Governor Stratton’s hands,” Berry said. “We need public-private partnerships to ensure that women have access to the resources and workplace protections they deserve.”

Berry’s advocacy stems from her personal experience with early menopause, which she has openly discussed in interviews. Diagnosed with diabetes at 22, Berry has highlighted how hormonal health intersects with overall well-being, urging for a shift in how society and the medical community approach menopause care.

Black women experience menopause earlier and with more severe symptoms than their white counterparts. According to a 2023 study from the University of Michigan, Black women enter menopause an average of 8.5 months earlier than white women and suffer from higher rates of hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and cardiovascular complications. Additionally, economic and healthcare disparities further limit access to hormone therapy and other treatment options.

A 2022 report from the National Institute on Aging found that Black women are less likely to receive menopause-related medical advice due to systemic healthcare barriers. Many endure untreated symptoms that negatively impact their work productivity and quality of life. These inequities make policy interventions like the Menopause Awareness Week resolution critical for ensuring fair access to care and workplace protections.

LT. GOVERNOR JULIANA STRATTON, Halle Berry, and Dr. Pauline Maki at UIC’s “The Menopause Imperative” event. (Photo Credit: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Menopause-related symptoms lead to an estimated $1.8 billion in lost work productivity annually in the U.S., according to a Mayo Clinic study published in 2023. Women in low-income and physically demanding jobs are particularly affected, as they have fewer workplace accommodations and less access to medical leave for symptom management.

Illinois’ resolution lays the groundwork for stronger workforce policies, including paid leave provisions, flexible work arrangements, and insurance coverage for menopause treatments. “Women should not have to choose between their health and their jobs,” Stratton emphasized during the roundtable discussion.

Illinois’ efforts stand in contrast to national challenges in menopause research funding. Lt. Governor Stratton addressed the Trump administration’s past proposed cuts to National Institutes of Health (NIH) research budgets, warning that such reductions could widen health inequities. She reinforced the need for bipartisan support to expand research and ensure that Black and Latina women are included in clinical studies.

By positioning Illinois as a national model, the state is setting a precedent for other jurisdictions to follow. “This is not just about menopause—it’s about equity, economic security, and healthcare justice,” Stratton stated.

The legislative roundtable concluded with a commitment to advancing bipartisan legislative strategies to secure research funding, workplace accommodations, and healthcare access for menopausal women. Lawmakers and health advocates will push for additional policies integrating menopause awareness into state health initiatives and fostering private-sector partnerships to enhance employee protections.

Stratton’s leadership, coupled with Berry’s advocacy, is propelling menopause care into the mainstream policy conversation, ensuring that women—especially Black women—receive the attention, care, and legislative backing they need.

With Illinois taking the lead, the movement for menopause policy reform is gaining momentum, promising a future where menopause is no longer an overlooked health crisis but a recognized public health priority.