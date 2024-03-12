Lt. Governor Stratton convenes Women and Girls in Chicago and Carbondale

Lt. Governor Stratton convenes a We Chat at Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. in Chicago

Last week’s gatherings continued the series of We Chats as part of the Office’s financial well- being initiative, We Thrive

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton gathered more than 50 women and girls in Chicago and Carbondale for the continuing listening session series of We Chats. The convenings are part of the We Thrive initiative, focused on financial well-being for Illinois women and girls.

“We know that solutions often lie within the voices of community, and these conversations are critical to empowering women and girls—financially and otherwise,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “While these young women come from very different backgrounds and lived experiences, they share many of the same challenges. Women supporting women is a universal sentiment, and I look forward to learning more from the women of Illinois and connecting them with the resources they need.”

The Chicagoland We Chat was held at Gyrls in the H.O.O.D., a nonprofit organization centered around sexual health education, community service, and excellence recognition for girls. The conversation highlighted Black women and girls’ struggles in pursuing financial freedom. When asked about the financial difficulties they experience, the girls cited a lack of education, jobs, and access to capital.

Lt. Governor Stratton speaks to women and girls Lt. Governor Stratton with organizers and student participants in the We Chat at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

The listening session in Carbondale was organized in partnership with Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development and Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, and student group, the Women’s Business Association. The young women shared a desire for programs that offer business support and capital, access to childcare, and mentorship opportunities with fellow women in business.

While in Carbondale, Lt. Governor Stratton also spoke to 600+ young women from Illinois FFA high school chapters and industry supporters at the Women Changing the Face of Ag Conference.

“Lt. Governor Stratton has long advocated for women’s economic empowerment, which is key to equity,” said SIU Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Sheryl Tucker. “We are proud to have her as our guest, both to listen to women in our community and to share her wisdom with the future women leaders in agriculture.”

Lieutenant Governor Stratton will continue her travels throughout the state this year to call on women of diverse backgrounds and lived experiences. If you’re interested in participating in a future We Chat, e-mail [email protected].