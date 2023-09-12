Lt. Governor Stratton continues leading Illinois delegation to Japan with state and business leaders

Photo caption: Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton

The Lieutenant Governor promotes Illinois at Midwest-U.S. Japan Association Conference

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton continues to lead the Illinois Delegation at the 53rd Annual Joint Meeting of the Midwest U.S. – Japan Association Conference (MWJA) in Tokyo, Japan. Lt. Governor Stratton has held meetings with Japanese Governors, dignitaries and corporate business leaders to discuss opportunities to strengthen connections and economic partnerships between Illinois and Japan.

Discussion centered around growing a green economy through innovative, sustainable business partnerships, collaboration in a transitioning digital landscape, and paths to partnership in the global economy.

“Illinois has it all – the business environment, resources and the quality of life that the world’s top businesses look for. We can offer to the global stage our world-class infrastructure, workforce, and leadership in industries like agriculture, manufacturing, life-sciences and our emerging electric vehicle industry,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “At the core of our long-standing relationship with Japan are our shared values and goals and I look forward to building on our partnership.”

“The annual U.S. Midwest Japan Conference has presented a tremendous opportunity to further strengthen our connections with Japanese companies and stakeholders,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “We look forward to continued engagement over the coming days and beyond.”

The Lt. Governor kicked off the Illinois Delegation to Japan on Sunday, September 10, alongside Governors and members of Midwest delegations from Indiana, Kansas Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska and Governors and delegations from regional Japanese government and business leaders.

The day continued with the Lt. Governor attending the Joint Executive Meeting between the United States Governors, Japan Governors, and the MWJA Conference Chairs. Shortly after, the Lieutenant Governor joined the Midwest Governors and Japanese Governors for a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, and former Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel.

Lt. Governor Stratton ended the day by attending a welcome reception with the Illinois delegation and fellow Midwest member states’ delegations attending the MWJA Conference, along with Governors from Prefectures throughout Japan, Japanese company executives, and representatives from the United States and the Embassy of Japan.

The MWJA Conference continues through Wednesday, September 13.

