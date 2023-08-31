Lotto jackpot swells to $22.4 million for tonight’s drawing

Illinois Lottery players have another shot at becoming a multi-millionaire tonight. The Lotto jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing has swelled to a staggering $22.4 million.

If won, it will be the largest Lotto jackpot win of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

In December 2018, a Lotto jackpot ticket worth $22.5 million was won at a Shell gas station in Prospect Heights.

Players have an additional chance to win a prize of $1 million in every Lotto drawing, and so far this year, three Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more playing Lotto.

In total, over 6.1 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, and nearly $25 million in prizes were won in 2023.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.