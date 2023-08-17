Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Lotto jackpot soars to $21.5 million for tonight’s draw

The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to a staggering $21.5 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

The last time the Lotto jackpot was more than this was in December 2018, when a single ticket purchased at a gas station in Prospect Heights took home the top prize worth a whopping $22.5 million.

Players have an additional chance to win a prize of $1 million in every Lotto drawing, and so far this year, three Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more playing Lotto.

iD VRrD1ShiQUGPG Qo65VpNCkbjLz608o9aXd48gF0PtDnQEQ4n0AOOP2tGvxwS vTGW3rVQwVa yGJC0VrNBF7vJc7V dS6roLI9OnzuMjVqKiyyVbuwlJWOG2HtGvY5q sxZ rkXN4cz0Cfo4Lus

In total this year, more than 5.7 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players over $23.2 million in total prizes.

Anyone could be next – all you need is a Lotto ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com or via its app.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

About the Illinois Lottery:Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top