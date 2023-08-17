Lotto jackpot soars to $21.5 million for tonight’s draw

The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to a staggering $21.5 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

The last time the Lotto jackpot was more than this was in December 2018, when a single ticket purchased at a gas station in Prospect Heights took home the top prize worth a whopping $22.5 million.

Players have an additional chance to win a prize of $1 million in every Lotto drawing, and so far this year, three Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more playing Lotto.

In total this year, more than 5.7 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players over $23.2 million in total prizes.

Anyone could be next – all you need is a Lotto ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com or via its app.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.