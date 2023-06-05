Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lotto Jackpot at Whopping $16.8 Million for Tonight’s Draw

The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now at a whopping $16.8 million.

Monday night’s drawing will be the largest jackpot on offer this year and the second largest in nearly five years. The previous record-making Lotto jackpot was in December 2018, when a quick-pick Lotto ticket worth a staggering $22.5 million was won at a Shell gas station in Prospect Heights.

In total this year, nearly four million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players over $14.6 million in prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

About the Illinois Lottery:
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

