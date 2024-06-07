Lottery luck strikes again in Illinois. An Illinois iLottery player has won the Mega Millions jackpot – a whopping $552 million in last night’s drawing.

The lucky winner scored the massive jackpot playing the game on the lottery’s mobile app – making this the largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.

The newly-minted millionaire matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, 19-37-40-63-69-17, to win the $552 million Mega Millions jackpot for the June 4, 2024 draw.

Incredibly, just two years ago, a single lottery ticket sold at a Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois matched all six numbers, making two lucky Illinois players the winners of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. This remains the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and was at the time the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

The lucky $552 million winner is now the fourth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more with Mega Millions so far this year. Incredibly, this is also the second online Illinois Lottery player to win over a million dollars this week, following a historic Fast Play win of $2.8 million on Tuesday.

Every ticket sold is also a big win for education in Illinois. With nearly $28 million in total Mega Millions ticket sales during this jackpot run, the Illinois Lottery was able to return over $11 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education in Illinois.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.