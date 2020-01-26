Los Angeles Lakers Superstar Kobe Bryant dies in sudden helicopter crash in California

By Joseph Phillips

Sports writer

Former NBA legend and superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas California, on Sunday, January 26, the Crusader has confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, nine people were on board when the helicopter went down near the city of Calabasas early this morning. According to MSNBC, it was Bryant along with his 13 year old daughter Gianna, her teammate, a parent and the pilot along with four others, however, the sheriff’s department declined to identify any passengers ahead of informing the families.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was drafted into the NBA straight out of high school at the age of 17.

He retired in 2016 a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, Academy Award winner, third in NBA scoring and the all-time leading scorer in Lakers franchise history.

Bryant was selected to an NBA record 18 consecutive NBA All-Star Games. He also won two gold medals while representing the USA in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

As the news broke, members of the NBA family, and many others, were shocked to hear the news.

Bryant was 41 years old, and leaves behind three daughters and his wife Vanessa.

Bryant will be surely missed.

Updates to come as the story unfolds.

Updated from earlier post which stated there was five on the helicopter.