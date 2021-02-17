Lorri Jenkins named Program Manager of The Gary Alumni Pathways to Students

GAPS welcomes Lorri D. Jenkins as the organization’s Program Manager, effective February 1, 2021. In this role, Lorri will manage programs and services offered by GAPS and its community partners and coordinate with the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) to support students in grades K-12 achieve success in college, careers, and life.

In 2020, GAPS and the GCSC developed specific College and Career Readiness objectives, which are outlined in the Matrix of Deliverables. As GAPS Program Manager, Lorri will work closely with the GCSC and our community partners, the College and Career Readiness (CCR) Alliance, and the Career Coaching Grant (CCG) Stakeholders to achieve these objectives.

“We are ecstatic to have Lorri on board. She brings a wealth of expertise to help GAPS, GCSC, and our community partners reach their goals and objectives,” said Dr. Diane Jackson-Chapman, Executive Director of GAPS. “Lorri’s extensive experience in program development will provide GAPS with the opportunity to leverage many of our program goals for 2021-2022 and beyond.”

Lorri Jenkins is an accomplished professional and dedicated educator with more than 20 years of experience in designing and managing complex programs and projects across a range of industries. Her expertise in grant-making, funding, program development, and evaluation is comprehensive. This expertise provides her with the skills essential to support school districts and community-based organizations such as GAPS to build capacity and sustainability for traditional public schools in the innercity that serve minority Black and Brown populations.

Originally from Gary, Indiana, Lorri holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in composition and literature and anticipates completing a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from Michigan State University in 2021. Lorri is a 2017 Education Pioneers Fellow and budding mixed methods researcher who examines educational inequity and social justice issues through the lens of critical race theory.

Carlton Guthrie, GAPS Chair comments, “Lorri is coming on board at a very critical point in time. Beginning with the class of 2023, Gary seniors must meet the new IN State Graduation Pathways Requirements. GAPS, GCSC, CCR Alliance, and the CCG Stakeholders are charged with developing and implementing virtual and onsite programs to ensure that the GCSC students meet these requirements in three areas – Core 40 Diploma requirements, Employability Skills requirements, and Post-Secondary Skills requirements. Lorri brings a set of talented skills and most welcome resourcefulness that we all, including our students, certainly need and will appreciate. We are excited to have her joining the GAPS team!”