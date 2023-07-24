Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Loretto Hospital kicks off 2nd annual summer screening series

Loretto Hospital and Loretto Hospital Foundation will host its free Summer Screening Series offering blood donations and kidney screenings. The first of three planned monthly events will take place Friday, July 28, 2023, from 11 am to 3 pm. in Loretto Hospital’s physicians parking lot, 645 S. Central Ave., Chicago.

BLOOD DRIVE

Participants can help save lives throughout the community by donating blood to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc’s (Nu Pi Chapter) blood drive. To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit Versiti of Illinoishttps://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5605920

KIDNEY SCREENINGS

In addition, the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois will be providing free kidney and diabetes screenings. To schedule an appointment for a kidney screening, visit: https://mobilescreening.nkfi.org/preregistration

Event sponsors include: Loretto Hospital, Loretto Hospital Foundation, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Nu Pi Chapter), Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, Senator Kimberly A. Lightford, Father’s Who Care and Black Men United.

