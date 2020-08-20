Looters charged with felonies after Lightfoot enacts strategies

Dozens of looters have been charged in recent days as the city continues to remain tough in protecting downtown businesses and those in affluent neighborhoods on the Near North Side.

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown recently joined law enforcement and prosecutorial partners and business and community leaders to announce a new comprehensive plan to further protect Chicago’s commercial corridors, neighborhood businesses and communities.

Building on her all-hands-on-deck neighborhood protection plan that was launched on Monday morning, the latest strategies are designed to prevent future looting attempts through stronger community partnerships, rapid response deployments, enhanced use of technology, robust legal actions and an integrated approach to geographic lockdowns.

“The looting and violence experienced this week not only cost our businesses thousands of dollars in damages but robbed residents and communities across our city of their sense of safety and well-being,” the mayor said August 14.

“That’s why we are standing today with law enforcement and business partners as well as faith-based and community leaders from across the city to ensure this kind of criminal violence and destruction never happens again in our city and that it is not—nor will it ever be—our new normal,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

“By strengthening community partnerships and ensuring rapid response deployments, we are working to move beyond the challenges of our current moment and into a recovery that leaves us stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than we have ever been.”

The city’s bridges over the Chicago river were raised daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a week to close off the Mag Mile and Gold Coast to protesters after widespread looting hit many businesses August 12.

To strengthen the city’s rapid and agile response to looting incidents, the Chicago Police Department deployed officers from the impacted district, the Critical Incident Response Team, and the Community Safety team to the affected location. Additionally, city resources —including Streets and Sanitation vehicles—were used to assist CPD in maintaining control of the area through tactics such as traffic control. These resource deployments will ensure CPD has adequate coverage to protect businesses.

“We are working alongside the community with the common goal of keeping our neighborhoods and residents safe,” said Superintendent Brown. “This cannot be done by CPD alone and we must all stand against criminal and destructive behavior that is not only illegal, but is an attack on our city.”

As part of new efforts to leverage neighborhood leadership, CPD’s Community Policing team is partnering with local community, faith-based and business leaders to conduct weekly operation meetings to improve public-private coordination and further prepare for potential incidents.

“We appreciate the work that has been done and the measures announced today to address the looting and criminal activity most recently experienced in the Central Business District,” said Rich Gamble, chair of The Magnificent Mile Association. “We will continue to advocate for our member businesses, downtown workers from all city wards and beyond, and the 110,000 residents who call the Magnificent Mile home.”

“As the leader of West Side Forward, I have dedicated myself to doing everything I can to breathe life into the West Side’s economy by investing in people, systems and infrastructure. That’s why it pained me to see the looting and property damage experienced this past Monday across our communities,” said Ed Coleman, CEO of West Side Forward.

“Today’s efforts give me great hope for our city and I want to thank Mayor Lightfoot and the entire Chicago Police Department for joining me in this mission to uplift our small business community and making sure they have the tools they need to recover.”

In partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department has formed a special Task Force of Detectives to specifically manage looting cases to ensure that those who loot are held accountable. This Task Force is already reviewing video camera footage and other evidence to identify perpetrators and develop strong cases against them.

“Violent acts, threats to life, and the organized destruction of property interfere with the rights and safety of peaceful demonstrators and all other citizens,” said SAC Emmerson Buie, Jr, Chicago Office of the FBI. “The FBI is committed to working with our community and law enforcement partners to protect the American people and ensure that violent individuals and groups are brought to justice.”

The city is also strengthening partnerships with the Cook County Sheriff, Illinois State Police, and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO).

The Task Force on looting will work in close partnership with the CCSAO to ensure that individuals are held accountable for their actions. The city is also considering new laws and regulations that would provide CPD greater flexibility in prosecuting cases.

“The violence and destruction over the past week were heartbreaking and horrifying for us all, but I know that we are stronger when we come together to rebuild what’s been broken,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “I am committed to keeping our communities safe and continuing to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to demand accountability and seek justice for the people of Cook County.”