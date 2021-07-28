Loop Businessman and Skilled Dentist, Dr. Guy L. Bibbs, Jr., dies

Dr. Guy L. Bibbs, Jr., 73, of Chicago, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, transitioned June 7, 2021 while a patient at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 27, 1948, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Guy L. Bibbs, Sr. and Roena Anderson, both of whom preceded him in death.

Dr. Bibbs, aka Big Guy was a member of Apostolic Church of God. He was a former member of Life Center Church.

Dr. Bibbs is survived by his wife, Dr. Lona C. Bibbs, whom he has known since third grade. He was viewed as a nurturing and loving father and grandfather to daughter, Dr. Lona D. Bibbs-Walker; son, Guy L. Bibbs, III; and grandsons, Jordan Lee, Guy Jason, Guy Mason, Jackson Lee, and Guy Bryson, all of Atlanta, GA. They and many others continue to pay tribute and honor to the legacy of Dr. Guy L. Bibbs.

In Dentistry He Cared

Dr. Bibbs received his formal education from Manual High School, Peoria, Illinois; he graduated from Bradley University, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree; he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Bibbs received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Illinois College of Dentistry with a specialty in Orthodontics.

Dr. Bibbs was a member of the American Dental Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, Lincoln Dental Society, and the Chicago Dental Society-Kenwood Hyde Park Branch, where he served as a past president.

Over his professional career he held additional memberships as: Lifetime Member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association; Donor, University of Illinois at Chicago Athletics, and Original Donor, Supporting Excellence Endowment Fund in Student Affairs at UIC. He also served as Mentor/Tutor to students in the University of Illinois College of Dentistry and the Urban Health Program.

Prior to opening his initial practice in Springfield, Illinois he worked with the orthodontic practice of Elisha J. Greenfield. He later opened Gortho, Ltd., also known as Parkside Orthodontic Care, in downtown Chicago. He was one of the first African American orthodontists to set up practice in this area, crossing racial barriers in what many thought to be a risky move as business expenses in the downtown location were astronomical.

In addition it was said Bibbs risked alienating the Black community with such a venture because it was felt they would not patronize a downtown office. There was the additional risk of not being accepted by white patients. However, with determination, hard work, and as he would often say, “a good woman by his side,” he prevailed. Touching the lives of many, he increased the traditional orthodontic children’s base, growing a large network of adult patients and treating generations.

His presentations, speeches, and community outreach initiatives were highly regarded. Bibbs served as a coach and mentor not only for aspiring dentists but for numerous others throughout his career. He was one of the leading orthodontists in TAD therapy, or temporary anchorage devices, used to help direct and shift teeth.

Bibbs’ published work on Orthodontic Appliances and other related subjects, housed in the library of the University of Illinois, is relevant to this date. With a wealth of knowledge and wisdom, many called upon him for guidance as he excelled in his craft, and he eagerly shared with others.

Bibbs earned numerous awards, honors, and commendations throughout his career.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and with pre-existing high risk medical conditions, Dr. Bibbs was advised to close his office and he reluctantly did so, retiring from Gortho, Ltd./Parkside Orthodontic Care after more than 40 dedicated years in dentistry.

In Life He Shared

Dr. Bibbs enjoyed being exposed to different cultures and fed his innate need to learn more about himself, by learning more about others. He and his wife travelled to many places and later shared their love of travel with their children and grandchildren. One of his favorite travel itineraries was visiting African countries, namely Egypt. He always wanted to visit the Egyptian pyramids and ride camels! An avid skier, he and his wife were long-time members of the Chicago Snow Gophers Ski Club.

Dr. Bibbs was a gentle giant whose quick and inventive verbal humor and amazing grasp of any and everything written was astonishing. Always on top of current events and historical data, he could talk at length about anything! He was also an ardent reader, artist, musician, and photographer.

Dr. Bibbs was an illustrator and sketch artist for Carson Pirie Scott before developing his skill in orthodontics. He continued to participate in local art classes and cooking classes while practicing dentistry. It is no small surprise to know that his works in music were put to vinyl (45 Mercury Records, Soul Survivors); his artistic murals, sketches and portraits have been memorialized and chronicled publicly (Bradley University–Black Student Union), as well as shared with family and friends.

He supported the artistic endeavors of the Black Ensemble Theater, Auditorium Theater and ETA. Educationally, he supported the United Negro College Fund. He was a former Associate Member of the NHBW-Chicago Chapter.

With Love He Shall Continue To Be Honored

While he was a father figure to many, he was equally blessed to have had maternal figures in his own life who kept him under their wings in prayer, providing unconditional love, and admiration: “Aunt Ree,” Margaret Gulley, of Peoria, IL; “Big Mama,” Lucille Bibbs (deceased), of Winona, MS; and Godmother Ilar Bonds, of Nashville, TN. In his life were Aunt Aretha Williamson, Dayton, OH and Uncle Henry Anderson, Bellwood, IL.

In addition to his immediate family, several sisters and brothers, a goddaughter, a best friend, and his many nieces and nephews are among those bidding him farewell.

Pastor T.L. Barrett Jr. was the officiant of services scheduled for noon Saturday, July 24, at Life Center COGIC, 5500 S. Indiana Ave. followed by the burial at Oak Woods Cemetery.