Logan Center Family Saturdays Bookathon

Workshops all take place at the Logan Center, 915 E 60th St [map it]Book Cover Designs by Edo

2–4pm / Ages 2–7

Families will outline a piece of art that will be produced multiple times on paper and then constructed into book covers. Two different outlined designs will be presented and families will get an opportunity to color within the template. Essentially, you will create with the artist!

‘Super Spots’ Book reading with Nakeyia Jones

2-3pm / Ages 7 and up

‘Super Spots’ explores the skin condition Vitiligo. Nakeyia’s goal is to bring awareness to children about accepting differences through this adventurous collection of sophisticated topics.

Arts and Crafts with Live Arts Studio

2–4pm / All Ages

Spend the afternoon creating colorful and fun crafts with your loved ones.

Storytelling with ASE Storytelling Ensemble

2-3pm / Ages 2-7

ASE Storytelling Ensemble will present an eclectic mix of folktales, poetry stories and songs for all ages. Come listen, laugh and sing along as ASE Storytelling lifts the spirit of the entire family.

Hubbard Street Stairwell Performance

3-4p / (meet at the elevator on the 2nd floor anytime between 3p and 4p. Performance will begin on the 10th floor)

Jenna Pollack and E.LEE produce experiential events spanning visual art, dance, and narrative. For this piece, the audience will join the dancers of Hubbard Street Professional Program as they descend down the north staircase of the Logan Center. The piece will explore the complexity of currency as it affords, denies, and perpetuates our everyday rhythms. Through the subversion of expectations and co-authorship with the architecture, the guests will be an integral part of raising questions of a fantasy land perhaps not as far from home.

Check the website for the 2019*2020 Family Saturdays schedule or visit Facebook for more information.