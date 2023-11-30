Local teacher Brian Andreshak brings warmth to Glen Park Academy students with annual coat distribution event

Photo courtesy: School House Children’s Charity

Local elementary school teacher and founder of School House Children’s Charity, Brian Andreshak, to host a Share the Warmth Coat distribution at Glen Park Academy in support of providing warmth and confidence to students in Northwest Indiana, December 1st starting at 1:30pm and ending around 2:00 pm.

On Friday, December 1st, School House Children’s charity will showcase students who have received new coats, hats, and scarves at Glen Park Academy Gary, Indiana. Glen Park Academy will be one of several elementary schools receiving new coats from School House Children’s Charity this winter. We hope you can help support SHCC as they hope to serve and provide new coats to as many students and families as possible in Northwest Indiana this winter.

Last year all the elementary schools in the GCSC received new coats, hats, and scarves from School House Children’s Charity, Inc. In all SHCC has provided thousands of new coats, hats, and scarves to elementary schools in Gary, East Chicago, Hammond, and Whiting throughout the years. More information on how community partners and individuals can participate and donate to School House Children’s Charity, Inc. can be found at their website www.schoolhousecc.org.

This effort is being organized by local community member Brian Andreshak, who is a first-grade teacher at Glen Park Academy (23 years in the GCSC), and the founder of School House Children’s Charity, a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting and supplementing the basic needs of children and young people in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

About SHCC

School House Children’s Charity (SHCC) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and supplementing the basic needs of children and young people in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago metropolitan area. SHCC sources and donates winter clothing and books to public school districts to support early childhood literacy, and ensure students are comfortable and confident at school.

We are committed to building a future in which all children have access to comfort, safety, and the learning tools necessary to support their education. Our goal is to remove practical obstructions to learning caused by economic scarcity, such as access to books and warm clothing by building community resilience and fellowship that facilitates the sharing and distribution of these resources.

SHCC is one of two entities who are partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Lake County Indiana providing free children’s books, mailed to their homes, for children and their families every month from birth to the age of 4.

School House Children’s Charity relies upon the power of community, and is guided by the pursuit of supportive learning environments in which young people can grow to be kind, courageous, warm, empathetic, and communitarian.