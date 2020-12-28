Local Roofer Donates a New Roof to Habitat for Humanity of NW Indiana

Sometimes, help comes when you least expect it. Habitat for Humanity of NW Indiana reached out to M&M Home Remodeling Services to install a roof on a new home being built in the “Field of Dreams” neighborhood in Gary. Working against deadlines and desperate to “dry in” the home before winter delivers snow and ice, M&M Home Remodeling Services came to Habitat for Humanity’s rescue, in more than one way.
“Build schedules can be a moving target at Habitat.,” said Dawn Michaels, Habitat for Humanity of NW Indiana Executive Director. “We have six homes currently in varying stages of the build process. We’ve been blessed to have volunteers come out consistently, but because we limit the number of people on a build, things have been progressing slowly this year. Weather, volunteer availability and funding can all impact our progress. So, the timing on this home had us stressed more than usual, plus we didn’t want to send volunteers on the roof during the winter. We were glad that M&M Home Remodeling Services was able to work us into their schedule. But when our Construction Manager, Mark Boroughs not only told me the roof was complete and that M&M Home Remodeling Services representative, Trace Teske told him “no charge”, I was ecstatic! This not only means our partner family will be in their home on time, we’ll be able to devote resources to the next home. We can’t thank M&M Home Remodeling Services enough!”
“As community members purposed with making a difference, we felt a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana was vital to serving people in need,” said Nick Yadron, President & CEO of M&M Home Remodeling Services.
Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana serves struggling, working families earning between 30 to 80% of the average income of Lake County, Indiana. It’s through strategic partnerships with local contractors, like M&M Home Remodeling Services, that Habitat is able to make the dream of homeownership a reality.
