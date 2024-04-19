Local Opera Singer Akilia McCain Selected for Indiana Arts Commission On-Ramp Program

Akilia McCain, a talented local opera singer, has been named as one of thirty cohorts statewide to participate in the esteemed 2024 Indiana Arts Commission On-Ramp Program. This highly competitive program offers emerging artists and creative professionals the opportunity to enhance their entrepreneurial skills and community engagement strategies.

The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program, designed by Elaine Grogan Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts in Dublin, OH, features a comprehensive three-day intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop. Participants like McCain will delve into key business concepts including defining value, identifying customers, marketing strategy, generating revenue, and more.

“The chance to participate in the On-Ramp Program is an incredible honor,” said Akilia McCain. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to not only further develop my entrepreneurial skills but also to connect with a network of fellow artists and creative professionals across the state.” Participation in the On-Ramp program is highly sought after. The Commission received 94 applications and McCain was one of only 30 that were selected.

Cohorts in the On-Ramp Program have the chance to apply for up to $2,000 in grant funding to implement the lessons learned during the workshop. Additionally, participants become part of a supportive network of collaboration and community, often forming lasting connections that extend beyond the program itself.

“The On-Ramp Program isn’t just about gaining knowledge; it’s about building lasting relationships and support systems within the arts community,” said Grogan Luttrull.

The On-Ramp Program assesses participants three times throughout the accelerator to track their progress and growth in various business areas. It emphasizes practical application and tangible results, ensuring that participants are equipped to navigate the complexities of a career in the arts.

In September, McCain will headline the 2nd Annual Classic Chrysanthemum Concerto at the Aquatorium in Gary. The live event will be recorded by Lakeshore Public Media and televised in the Fall.